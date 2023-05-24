A long list of personnel moves was approved as part of Monday’s agenda for the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors:
• Mikayla Dokos was hired as a long-term secondary math substitute teacher for the 2023-24 school year at a per diem rate of $250.41, pending receipt of all required paperwork.
• Subject to 60-day probation periods, the board hired Matthew Boring as a food service truck driver/custodian ($13.75 per hour, effective Monday), Savannah Fields as a custodian ($12.75, effective May 10) and Karissa Spencer as a paraeducator ($12.75, effective Tuesday). Spencer’s approval also is pending receipt of all necessary paperwork.
• Effective Aug. 23, pending receipt of updated clearances and clear Act 168 forms, the board hired Faith Buggey as an art teacher ($51,752 salary, Step 1, Instructional 1), Amanda Hilliard as a learning support teacher ($51,752, Step 1, Instructional 1), Casey Williams as a music teacher ($77,939, Step 2, Masters), Mary Sabatini as a senior high English teacher ($78,739, Step 3, Masters), and as junior high science teachers Bradley Adams ($76,339, Step 3, Bachelor’s) and Lisa Adams ($82,339, Step 3, Masters+30 credit hours).
• Also effective Aug. 23 and pending clearances, the board is filling two newly-created junior high positions, with Magdalena Cassidy teaching English Language Arts ($55,237, Step 2, Instructional 1) and Matthew Reed teaching math ($78,739, Step 3, Masters).
• Hired for summer learning camp positions at their per diem rate are facilitators Leanne Jack and Lori Dadson, teachers Brenda O’Barto, Matt Scaife, Shelly Wright, April Morealli, Valerie Birch, Korrie Alexander, Lisa Freidhoff, Alicia Haggerty, Ed Kocinski, Robyn Nicewonger, Cybil Peoples, Tara Maruca, Kristy Mannings and Tara Pangonis, substitute teachers Angie Petroff and Robert Stewart, and nurse Tracy Pecora.
• Also hired for summer learning camp as tutors at $30 per hour are Emily Vogel, Nicole Ianarelli, Lindsay Beck, Maria Cassidy, Emily Rissinger, Maria Cerro, Haley Baldinger, Ralph Stewart, Amber Stewart, Grant Distefano, Bridget Sherry, Maura King, Heather Hooks, Nicole Reninger, Kelsey Craig, Skyler Branton, Lo’gom Lombard, Jodi Garzelli, Kayla Bosely, Brooke Deyarmin and substitute Quinten Brocious.
• Also hired for summer learning camp as support staff, at their contracted rates, are paraeducators Renee Deabenderfer, Kayla Mumau, Demita Greene, Melanie Williams and Chaya Matos; teacher aide Tara Maharaj; and licensed practical nurses Anita Small and Tracy Harper.
• For summer school, these teachers were approved at their per diem rate as per the Computer Mediated Instruction Matrix in the collective bargaining agreement with the Indiana Area Education Association: Coordinator Steve Cochran (also math instructor); Science (Recovery) Instructor Jamie Edmonds; Health and Physical Education instructors Pete Woytowish and Rachel Horrell; Social Studies instructors Candice Lockard and Casey Hoffman; Pam Distefano in the Computer Applications Course and Jan Brocious in Career and Work Readiness.
The presentation by Buildings/Grounds & Transportation Chair Terry Kerr focused on Eisenhower and East Pike activity.
Kerr’s committee recommended and the board concurred as the district administration was authorized to release a request for bids for asbestos abatement at Eisenhower Elementary, in preparation for the renovation/addition project there.
Change orders and soil bearing tests were approved for East Pike and the district administration building that is part of the East Pike complex in White Township.
One change order was for updated prices for materials needed in a replacement of the administration building roof that originally was approved in October 2021.
At that meeting, at the recommendation of Kerr’s committee, the board approved the proposal from C.E. Davis Contracting LLC of Ford City to replace the roof of the East Pike school for $718,472 and, separately, to replace the roof of the adjacent administration office for $57,631.
On Monday night, a change order for $18,041.74 was approved from Duro Last System, for which Davis is a contractor.
Also at the recommendation of Kerr’s committee, change orders of $6,889.13 and $5,027.80 were approved for the East Pike old office renovation project, while a proposal from Ackenheil Engineers for soil bearing testing for that project was approved at an estimated cost of $4,000.
At the recommendation of the Academic/Extracurricular Committee chaired by School Director Tom Harley, the board approved two student disciplinary agreements as well as these agreements:
• With the Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for physician services during the 2023-24 school year.
• For special education services at Indiana County Technology Center.
• With Adelphia Education Inc. for a general alternative education program including behavioral support.
• For purchase of a Link-It! Data Management, Benchmarking and Intervention Management System at a cost of $57,306 a year for the next three years.
• For April Morealli and Shelley Wright to become certified trainers in Acadience Benchmarking at a cost of $1,354.
• To send Ben Franklin Principal Kelly Urbani to the Reading Science Summit from June 26-29 in Cincinnati, at a cost to the district not to exceed $686.32.
• For service from The Children’s Institute.
The board also approved participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28’s Guest Teacher Consortium for 2023-24 at a cost of $500; reappointed Dr. Christina Lubold as district physician for 2023-24 at a rate of $4,500, plus $5 per mandated physical; and reappointed the Indiana County Dental Society and affiliated dentists to serve as district dentist at a rate of $1,000 plus $1.50 per mandated dental exam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.