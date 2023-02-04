Indiana Area School District’s board of directors has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Central Administration Office, 501 East Pike in White Township.
The meeting time is an hour earlier than the usual 7 p.m. start time for school board sessions.
It appears the most significant item on the agenda for Monday night is a $335,000 supplemental services agreement between the board and Buchart Horn, the York-based architectural firm that has been working on plans for re-using Eisenhower Elementary School at 1460 School Street in Indiana.
A tax assessment appeal and a special education settlement agreement also are on Monday’s agenda.
The board also has scheduled a meeting of its Academic and Extra-Curricular Committee at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
It has a busy agenda including a draft of the 2023-24 district calendar and a revised agreement allowing Indiana University of Pennsylvania athletic teams to use district facilities.
The next regular session of the school board is slated a week from Monday, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.