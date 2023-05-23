By a 6-3 vote Monday night, the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors approved a tentative $64,060,839 budget for the 2023-24 school year that has expenditures exceeding revenues by $4,062,408.
That could mean a 2 percent increase in real estate tax millage, or from 15.36 in the 2022-23 budget to approximately 15.67 mills.
“I do expect we will be able to come down from that,” Board Vice President and Audit & Finance Committee Chair Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said.
It may not be easy.
School Director Cinda Brode noted that the district has been saddled with increasing salaries, the aftermath of the Eisenhower school fire and other matters.
She voted no, as did school Directors Terry Kerr and Dr. James Shaffer, who felt there had to be responsibility when “we are using other people’s money.”
School Director Tom Harley said he reluctantly was voting yes, saying it was unconscionable that the commonwealth was forcing local school districts to cover the cost of increased security.
Also voting yes were Cuccaro, Board President Walter A. Schroth, and School Directors Ron Airhart, Tamie A. Blank and Dr. Sue Rieg.
Brode thought the district could move up to the Act 1 index of a 5.2 percent increase as calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for 2023-24, noting that it would only be an increase of $2.65 per week.
Airhart said the increase as was tentatively approved would be less than $1 per week per taxpayer.
Another concern for the school district is the rising cost of cyber charter schools. School officials said the payment to those schools may rise from $800,000 to $1.6 million in the coming school year.
Schroth said the administrator of PA Cyber earns a $790,000 salary — which he said could cover all the principals and the entire office staff in the Indiana Area district.
In other business offered by the Audit & Finance Committee, district Business Manager Jared Cronauer was appointed district treasurer for the 2023-24 school year; S&T Bank was named the district’s depository for the year that begins July 1; and entities authorized for district investments include S&T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, Stewart Capital, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing IASD participation in the joint purchasing program overseen by Homestead-based Allegheny intermediate Unit 3.
Cronauer was named the district’s representative to the AIU3 program.
He said the program helps with diesel fuel for district buses and natural gas for district buildings.
Monday’s meeting was the beginning of Robert Heinrich’s tenure as acting superintendent, following the resignation of Michael J. Vuckovich to take a similar position in the Windber Area School District.
In a message posted on the iasd.cc website, Heinrich said, “as long as I am the acting superintendent I will continue to have high expectations coupled with unconditional support for students and staff. We will continue working to create the optimal learning environment in each of our schools, so every student can achieve success. Our goals will not change, nor will our approach. We will still keep students at the center of every decision we make.”
Monday’s meeting also was the beginning of the end of tenures for Brode, who is retiring at year’s end; Airhart, a former school director who returned to the board when Tamara Leeper resigned last year but isn’t seeking election; and Blank and Kerr, who according to unofficial returns were losers in last week’s 13-way primary for five school board seats.
Schroth won a place on both party ballots in that primary.
