U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, announced Monday that Alvin Liu of Indiana has accepted a fully-qualified appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.
Liu is a senior at Indiana Area High School and is the son of Laurel and Jeff Liu. He has one brother, Kevin Liu.
“Alvin excels academically, on the playing field, and he is a leader in his community,” Thompson said. “I know that his hard work as a student will serve him well as he starts his military career with the United States Naval Academy. I wish him the best of luck as a midshipman in Annapolis.”
Liu is a member of the Key Club, Indiana High School Ambassadors, and a recipient of the Challenge Program Award for STEM. He is a varsity athlete in two sports as well as a qualifier for the state level of the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Fair in the engineering category.