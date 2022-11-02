The Indiana Art Association has announced its call for entries and dates for their open arts exhibition.
This annual art show is held each fall at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, in the old armory building.
This show is open to all and entrants are not required to be an IAA member or to reside in Indiana County.
Open Arts artwork dropoff date is from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12. Public reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Artwork pickup is from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14. There will be no early dropoff or late pickup.
Guidelines and entry forms may be obtained at the IAA website: www.indianaartassocia tion.org/.
Entry fees may also be paid at the website. For questions, contact Vice President Tom Arthurs at toma20@verizon.net.