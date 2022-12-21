Indiana Borough Council canceled the monthly agenda work session that would have been held Tuesday night, as well as all committee meetings this month except for Monday night’s Community Development Committee meeting.
Council’s next meeting will be the monthly voting session scheculed Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 North Eighth Street, Indiana.
A full list of scheduled meetings of council and its committees for 2023 can be found on the borough’s website.