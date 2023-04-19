The two main topics for Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council work session were getting another comfort K-9 and drag shows in IRMC Park.
The latter took up the last 45 minutes of Tuesday’s meeting and did not end in a vote, after the one item up for a vote during the first 25 minutes of the work session, acceptance of $10,000 in grant money to acquire an American Kennel Club bloodhound and further develop the Indiana Borough Police Department Comfort K-9 Program.
“For several months we have been talking about how we can enhance the Comfort K-9 program,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said.
Council’s Public Safety Chair Don Lancaster made the motion to accept the money, while Councilman Luke DeBuyser seconded that motion. It was approved by a voice vote, with all councilors except Sara Steelman present.
The circumstances during which Axel was introduced have unusual parallels to those in which the new K-9, name yet unchosen, will be introduced.
In August 2021, a child sitting in a car was traumatized by a domestic incident, for which IBPD was called.
“I invited him to come over and meet Axel,” said Sgt. Jeff Hoag, then a patrolman first class. “He went from being traumatic to calling it the best day ever.”
Axel is a Mountain Cur mix adopted from a shelter in Kentucky, and as Schawl recalled Tuesday night, “he was just days away from getting killed.”
Instead, Axel is providing support to victims facing traumas and sensitive interviews.
“Recognizing the history is as humbling and important as recognizing the opportunity,” Schawl said. “Axel has exceeded every expectation, but still cannot meet every request and need.”
The new dog will be a bloodhound, whose sense of smell may prove crucial, not just for Indiana Borough calls, but other possibilities across Indiana and neighboring counties in west-central Pennsylvania.
Those involved in providing the dog include the Jimmy Ryce Center, an organization named for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted and murdered near his Homestead, Fla., home in 1995.
“A bloodhound has 60 times the scent power of a German Shepherd and is the only dog that can follow a human trail more than a few hours old,” Jimmy’s parents Don and Claudine Ryce said.
“A bloodhound is your best single bet for bringing a child, abducted by a predator, home, alive. We believe that Jimmy would be alive today if a bloodhound had immediately been brought in to search for our son.”
Lancaster thought a bloodhound could have been the difference some years ago, when an autistic, nonverbal child went missing from a White Township home — and later was found dead.
Many of those involved in supporting Axel already have come to the plate for the new dog, Schawl said, including Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., Blaise Veterinary Clinic, Lowe’s of Indiana, Tractor Supply of Indiana, Mutts of Merit LLC, Sheetz and PetSmart.
Patrolman First Class Michael Clawson already has been chosen to be the new dog’s handler.
After the vote to accept the $10,000 donation and some other maintenance items, Council President Dr. Peter Broad opened the floor for new business — and DeBuyser said he had heard a second Indiana Pride event was being planned and could feature a drag show.
“I don’t believe a drag show belongs on Seventh Street,” DeBuyser said.
The first Indiana Pride event is scheduled April 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the park, sponsored by Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Anthropology Club and The Rep Room.
That event is described as a celebration with arts, games, food and informational vendors — and did not include any reference to drag shows, where artists impersonate men or women.
Schawl said the application for the April 29 event “is very detailed.” Broad said council had not yet received an application for a second Pride event.
“Are we making content-based decisions?” Council Vice President Kaycee Newell asked.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said the law about applications for IRMC Park is clear, “you have to be content neutral,” regardless of whether the request for the park is made “by a Baptist preacher ... “
“... or a Nazi gathering,” Councilman Gerald Smith said.
A fee is involved. Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said it is $500.
And some things are necessary, Dougherty said, such as provisions for insurance and to deal with liability and security.
In other business Tuesday, Council Community Development Chair Joshua Kratsa said the development of a new comprehensive plan for the borough is taking longer than expected.
“We will do our best to get this done by the end of the year,” Kratsa said.
Also, Sipos said the borough is partnering with IUP for a cleanup effort Saturday, Earth Day, in IRMC Park.