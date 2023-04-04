After 34 years of dedicated service, Indiana borough officials announced Monday that John Rellick has retired from his role as superintendent of the borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Rellick started as an operator and worked his way up to the top position.
Officials said he has been an integral part of Indiana Borough’s team, bringing his expertise and leadership to a range of important wastewater projects and initiatives.
Borough officials said Rellick always worked tirelessly to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the wastewater infrastructure and served as a trusted leader for his staff.
In retirement, Rellick said he looks forward to spending time with family and friends, pursuing hobbies such as golfing and fishing and exploring new opportunities.
Borough officials said his dedication, hard work and leadership will be remembered for years to come.