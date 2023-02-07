The Indiana County Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $1,000 scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.
Women students attending either Indiana University of Pennsylvania or Saint Francis
The Indiana County Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering $1,000 scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.
Women students attending either Indiana University of Pennsylvania or Saint Francis
University whose career goal is to exemplify AAUW’s mission to advance gender equity
for women and girls through research, education and advocacy are eligible to apply.
Selection is based on financial need, academic promise, clarity of goals and future
potential. Eligible applicants must be a current IUP or SFU undergraduate or graduate
student who identifies as a woman, has earned at least 24 undergraduate credits or six
graduate credits by the end of spring 2023 and has a 3.0 or better grade point average.
Eligible applicants must also be enrolled for the fall 2023 semester/term. Information and
an online application can be found on the Indiana branch AAUW website https://indiana-
Acceptance of scholarship applications began Feb. 1 and closes on March 15. Scholarship
candidates must be available to attend a video-interview.
This scholarship is offered in cooperation with AAUW Collegiate Institutional members
Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Saint Francis University.
