IRMC Park was painted in a rainbow of colorful characters and their supporters Saturday in a historic first Pride Festival for Indiana Borough.
The event was hosted by Authaus, a local drag performance group and LGBTQ+ activist community, with assistance from Indiana Borough Police and many local organizations. From noon to 5 p.m., and a little over time, attendees browsed vendors and cheered on many musical and drag performances.
Authaus began planning the event March 21 and faced many obstacles to set up. Notably, house “mother” Katherine Elizabeth, or “Kat P.” when she’s on stage, says getting approval from the Indiana Borough Council and ensuring safety at the event were among the biggest challenges. These challenges were easily conquered when the group realized just how much support there was within the community.
“Seeing how much support there truly was,” Kat, who is an Indiana native, said, “and seeing a town I thought I had to run away from to find that support so actively and willingly cheering us on, not only with this but our other events, it feels like our town loves us and genuinely supports us.”
Kat kicked off the event with a speech emphasizing the importance of the festival and thanking the many folks that made this possible, including the past LGBTQ+ folks that came before and paved the way for the current generation.
“As many of you know,” she said to the crowd, “the battle to get here was not easy. Despite always existing here, representation not only here but in other small towns have barely existed or has failed to exist at all.”
Kat, who grew up in the area and attended United High School, outlined her own journey from the early years of discovering herself, to family conflict over her identity and her eventual flight to Cleveland, where she found drag. After five years, she wanted to bring the community she found in Cleveland to Indiana to show others they are not alone. This led to the birth of Authaus in 2022.
After her speech, local drag kings and queens took to the stage and dazzled the crowd with their performances. The first group included Church Service, Miss Lexia, Nikki Casket and Corpus Noir. While the performers only lip-synced to their chosen songs, they accompanied their own dance moves and dramatic performances creating a spectacle that many won’t soon forget.
One of the performers, Miss Lexia, recalled being exhilarated being one of the first drag performers at the borough’s first Pride Festival. She comes from a town even smaller than Indiana, where the conversations surrounding LGBTQ+ folks were overwhelmingly negative.
“To see so many people out here,” Lexia said, “having the time of their lives, it just makes me so happy.”
Church Service, who attends IUP and was the first performer, said he was incredibly nervous for his performance.
“Starting was a very big honor,” he said, “because they personally asked me; it was very nice.”
After these performers, Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess spoke about the history of Pride and why it’s so important to continue celebrating. She also read Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proclamation, where he affirmed the state’s support of LGBTQ+ people.
“This (Pride) is not born out of a need to celebrate being gay,” Hess said to the crowd. “It was born out of a need to talk about our right to exist without persecution.”
In an email to the Gazette, Hess said she hopes the event will help open people’s hearts to the LGBTQ+ community in Indiana.
“To those who are uncomfortable about a Pride celebration,” she wrote, “think about the discomfort and trauma experienced by those who have been arrested, beaten and shamed, or worse, for being who they are. I hope the event will help people open their hearts and free their minds for acts of kindness and love.”
After her speech, dancers from IUP’s Obsidian Dance Troupe, a new hip-hop dance group from IUP, performed numbers to popular hip-hop songs. The dancers included the team’s captain, Jeffrey Wilson; co-captain Samiyah Patterson, and Tamarian Gray. Other than Wilson, this was the dancers’ first Pride event, and they said they felt honored to help make history at the first one in Indiana.
“All of it has been a surreal experience for (us) today,” Wilson said. “Pride is everything I take pride of in myself. When I joke saying, ‘I’m gayer than the gayest,’ that’s me taking pride in that. When I see pride, it’s something I value and appreciate, and nobody can take it away with me.”
“I love supporting my friends,” Gray said. “I’m not a part of the community, but most of my friends are, and I love seeing them flourish in themselves.”
After Obsidian “tore up” the dance floor, the drag performers from IUP’s House of Drag began their set. Acting as liaison to Authaus and secretary for the House of Drag, Callie Bland, also known as “Double Delia,” introduced the four other performers: Grace Vanity, Klassi Act, Bobby Bonez and Jack Terra.
The House of Drag began as drag shows organized by Indigo Sparks, an alumna of IUP. After Sparks’ graduation, many involved with the shows didn’t know what the future held, according to Bland. Eventually, Thomas Orascovich, who is Bland’s good friend, came up with the idea of a club for drag at IUP.
The club operates as both a way to organize drag events and a space where drag artists are free to express themselves. The club connected with Authaus after Kat performed at the club’s shows as a special guest and has since worked in collaboration on many events.
“It was kind of a thing of chance that we started working so closely with them,” Bland said. “We (Bland and Kat) connected over the IUPride event and started working from there. We support each other’s events in a partnership, where we support events individually but also help with other things like advertising.”
The final acts of the festival included two Pittsburgh-based LGBTQ+ bands, Lez Paul and Wasted Space; an appearance by Mona Lotz, who is a Northeast Ohio-based drag queen that sings; and performances by Kat and her drag “daughter,” Chelsea Enchantress. During her final number, Kat concluded the festival with a small march through IRMC Park with her fellow performers.
Kat said it was a long day but a fulfilling one.
“I am full of accomplishment and genuine pride,” Kat said. “It’s beyond validating, and I could not have asked for today to go any more smoothly than it did. It was beautiful, and I am so very honored to have been such a big part of the very first Pride.”
Kat and Authaus will be participating in a Philly Street Sweep to help clean the borough next Saturday but will be taking a creative break from larger events until Halloween. She indicated hopes of planning another Pride Festival next year.
