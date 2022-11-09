A busy meeting awaited Indiana Borough Council Tuesday night, with issues ranging from the Dunkin’ Donuts dispute to increased taxes, from public safety funding to streets in need of repair, and from a busy schedule ahead for the borough, to that borough’s finalizing its reapportionment.
By 10-0 votes, council moved ahead with reducing the town’s wards from four to two, reducing the number of councilors from 12 to eight, and approving an increase in funding for Citizens’ Ambulance from $40,000 to $90,000.
It also voted Tuesday night to advertise a $6,133,351 budget for 2023, with an anticipation of only $5,865,274 in revenue, and to advertise a tax ordinance that increases the millage for the coming year from 6.022 to 6.522 mills.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said the millage increase is needed for inflation, personnel costs in existing contracts — and an agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance to assure continued service by that first response organization.
Two councilors, Dr. Jonathan Warnock and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, were unable to attend. Council President Dr. Peter Broad