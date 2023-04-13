Broadband is coming to more areas that still are unserved or underserved in Indiana County.
The county Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a contract with REA Energy Cooperative and its wholly-owned subsidiary In The Stix Broadband LLC to build approximately 350 miles of fiber optic cabling in and around the county, at a price of $14.4 million worth of total fiber infrastructure.
“The total investment into this project that Indiana County will cover is $4,584,605,” Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. told the board, “which will represent 131 miles of fiber optic cabling,” covering an estimated 1,710 residents and 151 businesses for a total of 1,861 potential service locations.
It is the second major broadband contract approved by the county, after the commissioners’ decision in January to enter into a $2.3 million contract with Salsgiver Inc. of Freeport, Armstrong County, to construct, operate and maintain a fiber-optic high-speed internet network reaching 32 businesses and 445 residences, most of them in the Smicksburg area in the northwest corner of the county, but some also in Cherryhill and Center townships.
“REA and ITX will provide $280,038.31 toward this initial project,” Stauffer said. “Funding to implement this project will be through one or more federal, state and local sources, including Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (or ARC POWER) Initiative, the Keystone Communities Program and County of Indiana matching funds.”
Chad Carrick, president and CEO of Indiana-based REA, said he’s been trying to bring broadband into the county for 22 years.
“It is a very exciting time,” Carrick told the commissioners Wednesday.
“We wish to work with anyone who wants to partner with Indiana County,” Stauffer said. “This is not the end, we’re still in the early innings, we’re going to continue to be aggressive.”
The ICOPD director said he hoped to reach out to other internet service providers, saying, ‘there is a lot of opportunity here.”
The broadband decision was part of a busy agenda just for ICOPD.
There also was the conclusion of a long-running process to replace the Indiana County Subdivision Ordinance, last amended in 1991, with an Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance or SALDO.
It is something that will cover 32 of the 38 Indiana County municipalities. Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville boroughs as well as White, Burrell and East Wheatfield townships which administer their own SALDOs.
“In 2018, an initial round of public and stakeholder engagement was completed by the project team in an effort to build awareness and gain input in the development of the draft SALDO,” ICOPD Deputy Director for Planning Josh Krug recapped for the commissioners.
“Next, a final draft document was completed, and the project team engaged with our municipal partners, key stakeholders and the public, for a second round of outreach and public participation in 2021 to gain feedback for the draft.”
A full updated draft document then was made available throughout the county, for a public comment period that concluded on July 1, 2022.
It was followed by a public hearing conducted in-person and online on March 15 of this year.
“The ordinance will not be active until 120 days from the date of adoption,” in August, Krug said. “Land developments that have applied for building permits prior to the activation date will not be required to comply with the ordinance.”
Also, the deputy director for planning said, this is not a zoning ordinance nor is it aimed at single-family homes, but is primarily to deal with commercial development.
There was action that affected housing, too, Wednesday, beginning with a proclamation of April as Fair Housing Month, “so as to bring to the attention of the county’s residents their right to live where they want to live without prejudice or discrimination by any owners of real estate, developers, builders, or financial organizations.”
ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak said such discrimination is prohibited by Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, also known as the Federal Fair Housing Law. She noted that the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act adds additional protected classes of age, ancestry and the use of guide or support animals.
The commissioners also approved a fair housing resolution for the county and on behalf of Community Development Block Grant Entitlement communities of Indiana Borough and Center Township, which “identifies publicly how Indiana County, including the ‘on behalf of’ communities, will promote, educate and aid in the enforcement of Title VIII.”
And the board accepted ICOPD’s recommendation of Community Development Analyst Christina Coleman to serve as the county’s Fair Housing Officer “available to assist any resident that believes they have been discriminated against based on the federal, state and local laws and ordinances.”
The board of commissioners also approved a change order requested by ICOPD for the Indiana County Food Bank Warehouse, for additional services provided as part of the Architectural Services contract for the warehouse with Stiffler McGraw & Associates Inc.
The change order increases the contract by $1,920 to $153,313, and reflects the designing of a removal of a wall beside the floor scale, the addition of a metal stud frame beam and the relocation of the door to create a more open receiving area.
ICOPD said sufficient funds are available to cover the additional costs.