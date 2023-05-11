The Indiana County Board of Commissioners is taking steps toward obtaining federal funds that could help the local economy weather the upcoming closing of the Homer City Generation LP plant in Center Township.
At the board’s Wednesday meeting, the panel approved efforts by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and the Indiana County Development Corporation to seek funding from the federal Economic Development Administration through its Assistance to Coal Communities Initiative.
The board voted to authorize submission of one or more grant applications to EDA, under the U.S. Department of Commerce through its Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance program.
“It is our intention to seek additional economic development and workforce development planning dollars from EDA,” Stauffer said. “In total, the authorization will be to request between $2 million and $3 million from EDA.”
The action is the latest local response to the news announced April 3 that Homer City Generation L.P. will decommission all its coal units at its power plant over a 90-day period.
“Homer City will see tiered layoffs as a result,” ICOPD/ICPC Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. told the commissioners.
Stauffer said the funding could match $3 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program money obtained with the support of state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana, for capital projects at each of ICDC’s business park sites.
Those sites are the Corporate Campus Business Park in Burrell Township, the 119 Business Park in Center Township and the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park in White Township.
“The request will be to seek federal matching funds from EDA in support of these business park improvements for developing pad-ready sites, including grading, utility extensions and roadway improvements,” the county economic planner said.
“Indiana County participated in the development of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Southwestern Pennsylvania, called ‘Mapping the Future,’ or commonly referred to as the CEDS, which is recognized by EDA as the Southwestern PA Plan.”
Stauffer said he hoped it would be the first of a series of applications for help for areas affected by the pending shutdown at Homer City.
He said local businesses have reached out to provide assistance in the form of jobs for the more than 100 Homer City employees to be affected, and that there had been state-level rapid response from the Department of Labor & Industry and PA CareerLink.
At the end of the meeting, Cherryhill Township resident Tom Short told the commissioners, “Indiana County better get really serious about bringing some business in here. We should have an amazing show of workforce.”
He suggested that Indiana County may go “straight to hell unless we get some industry in here.”
In other business, ICOPD requested and received county board approval of a $245,000 term loan, at a fixed interest rate of 5.75 percent for 120 months, from the Indiana County Revolving Loan Fund to Keith Specialty Store Inc. and J.C. Griffith Holdings LLC for the purchase of Keith Specialty Store Inc. in Marion Center from David Keith.
“David Keith has contributed 45 years to the business which has been operating since 1954,” Stauffer said. “Jason Griffith is buying the business to keep it from closing and expand operations.”
Keith Specialty sells HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other related supplies to a diverse range of commercial, residential and industrial customers.
“The RLF funds will be leveraged by funds from InFirst Bank and owner contribution,” Stauffer said. “Keith Specialty Store will retain seven and create one full-time employee over the next three years as a result of these funds. The application was reviewed and approved by (the) Revolving Loan Fund Loan Review Committee.”
The commissioners also tackled a long list of requests from Indiana County Children and Youth Services, including renewal of non-placement listings with Great Expectations Day Care in Blairsville and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Research Institute Center for Applied Psychology, and of placement listings with Alternative Living Solutions in Latrobe, Outside In School of Experiential Education Inc. in Greensburg, Adoption Connections-PA in Beaver, and Families United Network in Muncy, Lycoming County.
Also approved were renewals of a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) business associate agreement addendum with Avanco International Inc.; a consulting services addendum to child accounting and profile system application service provider agreement, also with Avanco; and a Child Accounting & Profile System applications service provider agreement for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
For CYS the commissioners also approved a CAPS CWIS (Child Welfare Information Solution) maintenance renewal, part of $350,000 contract covering 56 counties. Indiana County’s share of the cost is $4,291.32, to be paid through the county’s Information and Technology Grant.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved:
• Quaker Sales Corporation’s $244,461.90 offer to resurface the 1.7-mile Blairsville Riverfront Trail, which was the low bid among four proposals, with the others ranging up to $373,197 for the project to be funded by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission via the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.
• An application being made by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office to the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission for a $500,000 Justice System Response Grant to be provided by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to finance a Medication Assisted Treatment program, a substance use disorder re-entry coordinator, and an assistant district attorney to conduct a Diversionary Treatment Program at the Indiana County Jail.
• A $40,260 change order added to the cost being paid to 2Krew Security & Surveillance for a phase of the Indiana County Jail Security Upgrade Project, to cover some inaccuracies in the wire diagram booklet as well as mislabeled wiring.
• An agreement with the United States Marshals Service Prisoner Operations Division to provide housing, safekeeping, subsistence and care of federal prisoners in Indiana County Jail at an hourly rate of $41, with mileage reimbursable at the current General Services Administration rate by the federal government.
• Reappointment of Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard as one of three Indiana County representatives to the board of directors of Career TRACK Inc., overseen by the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc. As for the other two positions, a business representative’s position is vacant while Career TRACK Inc. Board President James Wiley has resigned.
