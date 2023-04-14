The Indiana County Board of Commissioners had several proclamations to offer at its meeting this week.
One was for Wednesday itself, 412Thrive Day.
Wednesday was April 12 or 4/12, also known regionally as the area code around Pittsburgh.
As Board Chairman R. Michael Keith opened that proclamation, “412Thrive is a nonprofit group positively impacting the lives of individuals who have had breast cancer or generic mutations that lead to cancer. Known as thrivers, or those who have been through cancer in Southwestern Pennsylvania, the group has been dedicated to serving those who have been affected.”
As Commissioner Sherene Hess noted, “founded by Samantha Moatz, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 23 years of age and knows first-hand that she was missing connection with others going through breast cancer and sought to create that support system for others.”
Another marked April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Keith said it “calls attention to the fact that sexual assault is widespread and impacts every person in this community.”
Hess said “sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere (and) now more than ever, screens and technology connect us with others.”
Ergo, Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said, “Alice Paul House offers programs to educate our community about sexual violence prevention, and provides trauma-informed services to support survivors.”
There to accept the commissioners’ proclamation was Alice Paul House Administrative Coordinator Whitney Carmichael.
April also is Autism Awareness Month.
“Autism spectrum disorders affect an estimated one in 44 U.S. children,” Hess said, “and it is a complex condition that affects each person differently, resulting in unique strengths and challenges.”
It means, Keith said, “individuals with autism can often require a lifetime of specialized and community support services to ensure their health and safety and to support families’ resilience as they manage the psychological and financial burdens autism presents.”
And, “while there is no cure for autism,” Gorman said, “it is well-documented that if individuals with autism receive treatment early in their lives, it often is possible for those individuals to lead significantly improved lives.”
Staff and some of the 75 students from 16 school districts attending the New Story school in Indiana were on hand to receive the proclamation, including Dani Patterson who was marking her 17th birthday Wednesday.
Another proclamation issued Wednesday marks April 22 as Indiana County Walks Day, a local observance of National Walking Day as established by the American Heart Association in 2007.
The proclamation noted the county’s establishment of nine WalkWorks routes since 2015.
Other actions approved by the commissioners included the purchase of a tractor and the sale of one by Indiana County Parks & Trails.
The county is utilizing a $33,925 Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund grant and proceeds from the sale of a $34,300 Massey Ferguson tractor and related equipment for the $68,225 coast of a new John Deere 4052R tractor being acquired through the state’s COSTARS purchasing program.
In other business Wednesday, the county accepted a settlement agreement and general release of claims from Judicial Watch, that had sued the commonwealth and selected counties including Indiana in August 2021 over alleged failure to provide for timely removal of ineligible voters from the election rolls, in perceived violation of the National Voter Registration Act.
Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said the state of Pennsylvania paid a $15,000 penalty but nothing was collected from any of the counties.
More private provider agreeements were approved on behalf of Indiana County Children and Youth services, with Hearts and Wings Inc. of Lake Ariel, Wayne County; Menta Psychologica and Unity Family Services, both of Indiana; and Alice Paul House.
Three actions involve the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
One is a project modification request for a $24,980 increase in expenditures for electronic monitoring for the county’s Drug Treatment Court; the others are grant requests, for $135,000 in a renewal of the Intermediate Punishment Grant, and for forensic and pathological services applicable to regional programming offered by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
The board approved a resolution certifying a local match of $96,743 for state funding for the Indiana County Transit Authority.
And it approved an application to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s PCorp Loss Prevention Grant Program for $30,000 that will go toward a total project of $74,127.14, to upgrade lock hardware in the court house to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The commissioners approved the sale of 2.51 acres of airport property in Cherryhill Township to the owners of an adjacent property, Edward & Cathy Meshanko, who had the high bid of $19,510.
Also, the commissioners named Alan McKinney to fill a vacancy on the Indiana County Airport Authority created by the recent passing of Harold Wood.
Board Chairman Tip Ruffner wrote that McKinney has an extensive history in the jet charter service and the operation of a 12,000-square-foot hangar at Latrobe, and has his airplane at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport.
McKinney would serve out Wood’s term, through the end of this year.