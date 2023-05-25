Contracts and change orders were among matters considered in a brief Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning.
Amounts ranging from $700 to $110,000 were included, with the largest amount being a draw from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new roof for the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority recycling center in Center Township.
Recent conversations in Washington about the national debt ceiling has raised concern about whether local communities would have to send unspent ARPA funds back to Washington should the rescinding of what could be $50 billion to $70 billion become part of a compromise of budget cuts and an increase in the federal debt ceiling.
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said that would not be the case with the $16 million the county received.
Keith was citing revenue losses incurred by the county since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago.
“Even after COVID, those revenues have gone down dramatically,” the board chairman said.
The next biggest expenditure approved by the commissioners at their last meeting for more than a month totaled $52,667.25 from the county’s liquid fuels account for repair of the access road at Tunnelview Historic Site, a 16-acre property donated to the county in 1995 for the purpose of preserving canal and railroad era history, downstream from Conemaugh Dam, but has since become a popular launching area for kayakers traveling the Conemaugh River from that site to Saltsburg.
Indiana County Parks & Trails Director Ed Patterson said Quaker Sales Corporation entered the only bid for the project.
Then there was the commissioners’ approval of $51,387.23 from the county’s general fund to cover two phases of a contract the office of Register & Recorder sought with Avail Business Systems Inc. for a new filing system.
That included $42,330.12 for the main phase of the project and $9,057.11 for a canister phase, to help a county office that is running out of room.
The commissioners also approved a $20,348.34 change order submitted by Don Huey to revise planned construction at the new coroner’s office.
County Director of Facilities and Grounds Mike Yanity said that change order included extension of tile at the entrance, a Knox box for an emergency key per code enforcement requirements, and additional stainless steel morgue equipment.
An agreement also was approved with Smith Utility Group to monitor the county’s DQE Internet and AireSpring phone lines, especially during off-hours and over weekends. County Information Technology Chief Eric Leonard said it is a 24/7 service that will cost $250 a month but is included in the county IT budget.
Also, as presented by Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director for Community Development & Housing David Morrow, ICOPD, Indiana County Community Action Program and Stiffler McGraw asked for a $700 change order that would add a 2-inch pressure regulator valve on the incoming water service line to the ICCAP Food Bank Warehouse,
That revises the contract with Hinkle Plumbing & Heating for the second phase of renovation to that warehouse upwards to $61,200. Morrow said the additional cost would be covered with funds from multiple grant sources.
Board members Keith and Robin A. Gorman (Commissioner Sherene Hess was absent) also approved a proclamation marking June 5-9 as Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week.
“Every day in Pennsylvania, thousands of children are at risk of child abuse and neglect or have been removed from their homes due to such abuse and neglect,” county Chief Clerk Robin Maryai read as she opened up the proclamation, a role Hess normally would tackle.
Maryai went on to say “these dedicated professionals” at Indiana County Children & Youth Services who are required “to enter into situations in which their personal safety may be put at risk.”
Gorman continued the reading, saying “child welfare professionals work in difficult and emotional situations with children who have been victimized by physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect and other forms of maltreatment.”
Gorman went on to say those professionals “selflessly undertake the endeavor to protect the children of Indiana County, often with low pay, long hours, tremendous demands, little appreciation and great criticism, and with dramatic impacts to their personal life.”
And more, as Keith read, “every year, child welfare professionals are injured or killed in their pursuit to protect children across the United States.”
The board chairman also said “the lasting effects of (the) COVID-19 pandemic and changes to the economic picture (have) created substantial challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff at all of the child welfare agencies, while the workload has continued to increase.”
Receiving the proclamation was Chief Probation Officer and Children and Youth Services Director James Yaworski.
Normally, the next meeting of the board of county commissioners would take place in the second week of June, but as the Indiana County Court House will be closed June 14 for Flag Day, the board will meet next on June 28 at 10:30 a.m.
The court house also will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
