Two proclamations, a variety of appointments and multiple contracts were on the plates for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
The board also voted to move $6,996,744.48 from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds into its General Fund for 2023. That’s out of what originally was a $16,330,195 grant as issued in 2021.
In 2022, the county moved $7,654,585.22 to make up for revenue lost in 2020. County Finance Director Lisa J. Gregersen said that leaves $1,678,865.30 for revenue replacement in future years.
At Gregersen’s behest, the commissioners also voted to accept $50,000, the last half of $100,000 awarded over the past two years from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
“This grant is part of the (American Rescue Plan) fund for counties that get federal payments in lieu of taxes,” the county finance director said.
On behalf of the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, the board issued a proclamation for the 20th annual Family Fun Fest, taking place March 25 at the Indiana Mall.
“The Children’s Advisory Commission ... has representatives from over 50 child-serving agencies and has been serving the community for 29 years,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said in opening the proclamation.
CAC “has strived to provide free recreational opportunities for children and families,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said.
“A way to meet this need has been to partner with the Indiana Mall for 20 years to conduct the annual Family Fun Fest as a way to deliver fun and recreational activities for children,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said.
“We are very community oriented,” Indiana Mall Manager Sherry Renosky said. “We like bringing groups in and this is one of our biggest (events).”
“Just the joy in the kids’ faces,” county Department of Human Services Assistant Director Maureen Pounds said. “It’s what continues to drive this committee.”
DHS Director Lisa Spencer said this year’s Family Fun Fest will be a swan song for CAC Coordinator Kathy Abbey-Baker, who is retiring at the end of June.
The commissioners also approved a proclamation of April 2023 as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month,” hailing the initiative sponsored for over 50 years by Pennsylvania 811, a utility notification information center.
“Pennsylvania 811 received over one million excavation notifications in 2022, and transmitted approximately 6.8 million notifications to their member facility owners and operators allowing essential utility and construction crews to provide vital underground services and repair of critical infrastructure to communities throughout Pennsylvania,” Hess said.
Pennsylvania 811 maintains the www.pa1call.org website.
The county also approved an agreement with West Virginia University that will bring School of Medicine students seeking to be pathology assistants to the Indiana County Coroner’s office to observe activities there. Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said it could lead to similar agreements with other universities, and comes after Westmoreland County declined WVU’s request.
The board also approved the purchase for $62,209.24 of 10 radios and other equipment from Motorola Solutions needed to accommodate an increase in staffing at the Indiana County Jail.
The commissioners also approved a change order that amends the 2025-2033 Maintenance and System Upgrade Agreement involving the nine Inter-County Regional Radio System counties, at an average cost of $3,296.32 per year.
The commissioners also approved a Public Participation Panel to work with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission on transportation planning.
Named were the three commissioners as well as Fuellner; Stutzman; Dr. Bridgette Matson from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28; Center Township representative Matthew Housholder; White Township Manager Chris Anderson; Scott Overdorff from Brush Valley Township; Craig Andrie from Rayne Township; Byron Stauffer, Josh Krug and Dana Henry from the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development; John Kanyan from Indiana County Transit Authority; Joe Kinter and Barb Hauge from Downtown Indiana Inc.; county residents James McQuown, James Wiley, Judy Holliday, Alex Edmundson, Quintina Maust and Christoph Maier; Ron Learn from the county Farm Bureau; Laurie Lafontaine from Indiana County Parks and Trails; Mark Hilliard from Indiana County Chamber of Commerce; Linda Gwinn from Blairsville Downtown and Parks; Brett Braun from Indiana Regional Medical Center; Jeff Grim from Citizens’ Ambulance; Indiana Borough Manager Nichole Sipos and Council President Peter Broad; John Emerson from Gibson Thomas; Luke Shively from McNaughton Moving and Storage; Laura Herrington from Indiana County Tourist Bureau; Sam Phillips from Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Jennifer Eckels from Westmoreland Community College; Janine Maust from Indiana County Aging Services; Patrick Joyal from the governor’s office; and Brian Allen and Harold Swan from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
They also reappointed six Local Emergency Planning Committee members for two-year terms through February 2025:
Media representative Mark Bertig, healthcare representative Michael Grimes; community representative Jon Pina; Emergency Management representative Thomas Stutzman; Citizens’ Ambulance representative Michael Dunn; and Fire Chiefs Association representative Melvin Benamati.
The commissioners also voted to accept a $81,668 Juvenile Court Judges Commission grant for the county Juvenile Probation Department.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners approved:
• At the request of ICOPD, a $2,900 contract with Stiffler McGraw & Associates of Indiana to provide testing for asbestos materials prior to the start of demolition of the former Alice Paul House facility, with funding from state Act 13 Impact Fee money.
• A $173,620 contract with 2Krew for an updated camera security system.
• An addendum to an existing Indiana County Children and Youth Services contract with Pathways Adolescent Center of Oil City, Venango County, which is providing a 12-bed facility for males ages 11 to 21 who cannot be safely maintained in their homes or community while awaiting adjudication or disposition within the court system, at a rate of $385/day.
• Authorization to sell a 2.51-acre tract including a now-unused outer marker facility at Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, appraised at $18,000. Airport Manager Rick Fuellner said the facility hadn’t been used since the Federal Aviation Administration shut it off more than a decade ago for its outdated technology.
• A contract with Contract Hardware and Supply Inc. to upgrade all Indiana County Court House door locks to meet with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
• An application to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts for a discretionary grant of up to $20,000 for the Drug Treatment and Veterans Treatment courts.