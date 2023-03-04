As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 43 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period Feb. 23-March 1, a decrease from 63 the previous week. The seven-day average is 6.1 cases per day, down from nine cases per day last week.
There were 8,676 cases reported statewide, down from the 10,245 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday March 1. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,035 from 1,135 the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 395.
The CDC report on March 2 showed that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Feb. 26-March 4 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
There have been 16 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 23-March 1, down from 21 the previous week. The average Bivalent boosters per week continue to decline to an average of 32 per week over the last four weeks, down from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23.
There have been a total of 9,496 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with only two primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the Bivalent booster at 11.3 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there was only one vaccination administered to those ages 5-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.