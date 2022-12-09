State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced Wednesday that $5.8 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth.
The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program and includes for Indiana County $79,887 for rapid rehousing and homeless management information systems.
“ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” Weaver said. “The funding ... will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”
A total of $5,872,054 in ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits who will administer regional projects covering 26 counties.