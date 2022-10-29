Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of previews leading up to the Nov. 8 General Election.
While a contest is on for Congress in Indiana County’s northern tier as well as portions of other counties from Kittanning to Mansfield and Oil City to Williamsport, voters in most of Indiana County have just one choice for Congress.
Though there were multiple write-in efforts, no Democrat or third-party candidate was able to get on the ballot alongside U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, in the newly-reformed 14th Congressional District.
His district covers all or part of Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
In Indiana County, a portion of South Mahoning Township is in the new 14th, as are all of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Green, Pine, Rayne, Washington, West Wheatfield, White and Young townships, and the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Homer City, Indiana, Plumville, Saltsburg and Shelocta.
Reschenthaler is seeking a third term. The son of former teachers, Guy was raised in southwestern Pennsylvania, graduated from Penn State-Behrend, and completed law school at Duquesne University.
After law school, he joined the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General Corps and volunteered for duty in Iraq, where he prosecuted nearly 100 terrorists.
Back in the United States, he was a Navy lawyer in Norfolk, Va., then as Officer-in-Charge of the Naval Legal Service Office for Texas and Oklahoma.
He then came back to southwestern Pennsylvania, practiced law and was involved in real estate-related businesses before being elected in 2013 as a magisterial district judge in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County.
He was elected to the state Senate in 2015. Since being in Congress Reschenthaler has had assignments on the House Appropriations Committee and Committee on Rules.
Meanwhile, voters in much of north-central Pennsylvania, as well as communities from Kittanning and Smicksburg to Mansfield and from Oil City to Williamsport and Lock Haven, are part of a newly-reformed 15th Congressional District.
Mike Molesevich, of Union County, won a write-in contest in the spring for the Democratic nomination, while incumbent U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, won the Republican nomination for what could be his eighth term — the first 10 years for what then was the Fifth Congressional District.
“Since first being elected to Congress, my life experiences have played a large role in guiding my decision making,” Thompson said. “I have the support of my wife and family, countless volunteers and dedicated staffers that work tirelessly to help constituents. We have had great successes, expanded career and technical education opportunities, ensured tele-medicine for our veterans and active service members, and as the Republican leader of the House Committee on Agriculture, I work to ensure that Pennsylvania’s No. 1 industry can keep providing the food, fiber and energy that keeps our country going.”
Molesevich is a former borough mayor and council member in Union County, a current business owner and energy and environmental consultant, and has a background helping communities, businesses and industries in rural central Pennsylvania for over 40 years.
“My first priority is my oath of office to support and defend our constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, and hold other elected officials accountable to do the same,” Molesevich said. “My second priority is to support a strong, ready and modern military and our allies, and support the men and women in our armed forces and veterans after they have served our nation. My third priority is to support our democracy and freedom to choose our elected officials, healthcare, reproductive rights, religion, books in our schools, and other daily choices in our lives without influence of big government or political party.”
Prior to serving in Congress, Thompson spent nearly 30 years in non-profit healthcare as a rehabilitation therapist, therapy manager and licensed nursing home administrator. He has degrees from Penn State and Temple universities, and previously was a school board member in Bald Eagle Area district and chairman of the Centre County Republican Committee.
“We have certainly experienced a lot in the past few years, with new challenges arising, testing supply chains, workforce and the resiliency of our economy,” Thompson said. “Many of these challenges are self-inflicted wounds from an administration that has one-party control of Washington, with little oversight or checks against massive spending and over-regulation. This has contributed to 40-year, record-high inflation, and soaring costs on everything from gasoline to groceries and consumer goods. Families are challenged. Budgets are tight. As we inch farther into recession, It is paramount that we provide a check on the Biden White House during this next Congress.”
Molesevich was raised in Mount Carmel, grew up with six siblings, delivered newspapers early in the morning, and moved on to earn degrees in environmental science from Juniata College and Bucknell University.
“The future belongs to the efficient and sustainable users of our natural resources,” Molesevich said. “Everything we do creates waste, heat and carbon emissions. The laws of physics, science and thermodynamics cannot be repealed — by anyone. The simplest and fastest ways to reduce emissions is by improving efficiency and eliminating (or recycling) waste as we transition, as quickly as possible, from burning fossil fuels to renewable and sustainable fuels for thermal, electrical, and mechanical tasks. Fossil fuels will always be needed as components of consumer goods and will become too valuable to burn. We all, as users of energy and resources, must maximize efficiency, eliminate waste, transition to renewables, and use science to educate our children.”
Reapportionment chopped away much of Indiana County from the 15th District, leaving a sliver of South Mahoning Township as well as all of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning and West Mahoning townships, as well as the boroughs of Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg.
Still, Thompson recently said at a Republican gathering in White Township, he’s “still a team player for the whole county.”
All of Armstrong County remains in the 15th, which also includes all of Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren counties, as well as a portion of Lycoming around Williamsport and of Venango around Oil City.
Molesevich said he would “support all eligible voters’ right to vote,” and seek to “make it easier and not more difficult to vote. Protect election employees, officials, and volunteers from threats and intimidation from groups or individuals. Review and revise election laws as needed and necessary. Review and revise the influence of money in our elections such as (the U.S. Supreme Court’s) Citizens United (decision)” and “consider open primaries and some public funding to level the playing for more candidates to seek elective office.”
He said no incumbent should run unchallenged and would seek to “ensure that redistricting is an open, transparent and fair process to prevent gerrymandering by any political party or special interest.”
Molesevich said his passion for community service led him to be an active member of several chambers of commerce, the Sierra Club, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, and the U.S. Green Energy Council. And he is a member of the board of directors of the Union County Historical Society.
Thompson said the nation must unbind American exceptionalism, regain energy independence, “and right the ship.” He stressed “a proven track record of getting things done in Washington and working across the aisle,” even amid increased polarization.
Thompson has his www.GTThompson.com website while Molesevich has his www.padistrict15.org campaign website as well as a “Friends of PA15” Facebook page.