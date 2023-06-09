Call it the “Luck of the Irish.”
Or call it the luck of a county celebrating the 60th anniversary of its tourist bureau.
Then again, it can be both, as the Indiana County Tourist Bureau will have a plane known as the “Luck of the Irish” throughout the day today at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport off state Route 286 in White Township.
As was ICTB’s intention when it planned on having “Beach City Baby,” another World War II aircraft, on display for its Thursday anniversary celebration and a stay today at the airport, “Luck of the Irish” will be open for the public to tour and view on Friday, after being on hand for visitors to Thursday’s celebration.
A donation of $5 is suggested to tour the aircraft.
“Luck” also seems to be what the plane’s current owners experienced after purchasing the Douglas C-47 Skytrain a decade ago.
Beaver County-based Air Heritage Inc. states four primary goals on its website:
• To research of our aeronautical history with an emphasis on the Tri-State area (Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia).
• To aid individuals and organizations engaged in similar research and education projects.
• To engage in the accumulation, restoration and preservation of historically significant aircraft, aeronautical materials and artifacts.
• To operate and maintain an aviation museum and restoration facility at the Beaver County Airport, along state Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) between Beaver Falls and Darlington.
In January 2013, Air Heritage Inc. had the C-47 ferried to its airfield.
When it was purchased, Air Heritage Inc. didn’t know its history — but with a lot of help it found out.
The Beaver County organization found the World War II pilot to whom the aircraft was assigned, Capt. Edward Wilson Frome, who was still alive at age 95.
Air Heritage Inc. officials said Frome and his daughter provided valuable information on his plane, including others who were part of Frome’s crew.
They received a copy of the 75th Troop Carrier Squadron War Diary, with a complete detailed history of the plane from the time it entered service in 1944 until its last mission on May 28th, 1945.
Air Heritage Inc. was the first civilian operator of that C-47, which previously was used by the U.S. Army Air Corps, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army and the State of Florida’s Lee County Mosquito Spraying Division.
The aircraft is scheduled to be at the Jimmy Stewart Airport until between 4:30 and 5 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.