No change is expected in Indiana County taxes in the 2023 budget that is being advertised after action Wednesday by the county board of commissioners.
However, increased cost of supplies and staffing shortages are prompting a 5 percent increase in rates for 2023 at the county’s Communities at Indian Haven nursing home along Saltsburg Avenue in White Township.
“We have taken a lot of time to consider all options,” the home’s administrator, Kimberly Chi, said, “and we do not take this decision lightly.”
The short term/rehabilitation private rate will rise from $321 to $337 per day, the semi-private rate from $296 to $310 per day, and the long term care semi-private rate from $281 to $295 per day.
As for the proposed 2023 budget, as explained by the county’s Financial Supervisor Lisa Gregersen, Indiana County expects to open the year with a balance of $5,423,240, take in $43,485,968 in revenues and spend $48,909,208 in the year to come.
“The real estate tax will remain the same,” Gregerson said. “This will allow a real estate tax rate of 4.905 mills, (with) 0.86 mills (being) applied to debt service (and) the remaining millage of 4.045 to (the) general operating fund.”
Also, the county eliminated its per-capita tax in 2022. Gregersen said it will not resume collecting it in 2023.
The commissioners are scheduled to act upon the 2023 county budgets at their final meeting of 2022 on Dec. 21 at 10:30 p.m.
That also includes final action on tentative capital fund and liquid fuels budgets.
Gregersen said the capital fund budget will open with a $49,170 balance, as the county anticipates taking in $21,830 and spending $71,000, while the liquid fuels budget will open with a zero balance, as the county anticipates taking in and utilizing $447,655 in liquid fuels money.
The board of commissioners also approved a proclamation of today as Children’s Grief Awareness Day, which, as Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said, “is designed to help us all become more aware of the needs of grieving children — and of the benefits they obtain through the support of others.”
Gorman said Children’s Grief Awareness Day also is an opportunity to make sure grieving children get the support they need.
“Children who have had a loved one die, especially a friend or close family member, can carry that loss with them forever, causing confusion and fearfulness as they struggle to understand why their loved one was taken away,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said.
“The commissioners encourage participation in the Highmark Caring Place’s Third Annual Virtual Children’s Grief Awareness Day, which will feature presentations and activities on the Highmark Caring Place YouTube page,” Commissioner Sherene Hess. New videos are being released throughout the day until 8 p.m. at the www.childrensgriefawarenessday.com website.
The proclamation also hailed the effort of Hopeful Hearts, a program of Concordia Lutheran Ministries and Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Visiting Nurse Association. Hopeful Hearts Program Coordinator Laura McLaine said her agency’s staff, volunteers and participating families thank the county for calling awareness to today’s event, and for all of the county’s support.
She was joined in the commissioners’ hearing room by nine others from Hopeful Hearts — eight humans and Bam Bam, a therapy dog. Gorman said it was the largest turnout she’s seen for a proclamation by the board of commissioners.
Grief of another sort rose again to the surface in the latest report on COVID-19 in the county. Despite there being no significant spikes in any of the reporting areas over the past five weeks, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said there was one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to 383.
Otherwise the news was good about COVID-19 — and, so far, about what Stutzman termed “the ongoing concern of the tridemic with the combination of new COVID strains, seasonal flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus),” which “has the potential to overwhelm our health care system but locally we’re fortunate that we’re not seeing that impact here.”
The ICEMA director said, by “following the best practices we used throughout the pandemic we can help reduce those infection rates.”
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners tabled the awarding of a contract for broadband services until the Dec. 22 commissioners’ meeting. Keith said six different proposals are being considered by the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
Even with overlap, Hess said, the county is trying to squeeze $88 million worth of proposals into the $7 million the county has available for broadband.
The county also is continuing to dole out portions of its American Rescue Plan Act funding, awarding $105,100 toward the installation of catch basins and storm pipe to repair damages to two Ernest Borough properties, and $10,000 toward the cost of a storm drain replacement project in Grant Township.
Also Wednesday, the commissioners approved ICOPD’s proposals regarding the Indiana Borough South 15th Street Storm Sewer Replacement Project and renovations to the new Indiana County Community Action Program food bank warehouse at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township.
For the food bank, ICOPD recommended and the commissioners approved entering into an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for $690,000 in Community Development Block Grant-COVID Tranche III Discretionary funds for renovations to the new food bank warehouse.
They also approved delegating signing authority for invoices related to that funding to ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak, and they approved a reduction in the general administration line for 2018 CDBG Entitlement funding for the food bank project from $50,341 to $25,341, thus increasing the budget line item for the renovations by $25,000 to $54,717.49.
For the Indiana sewer project, at the recommendation of ICOPD, Indiana Borough and the architectural firm of Stiffler McGraw & Associates, the commissioners approed an $841,721 contract with Terra Works Inc. of Clarion for installation of 494 linear feet of 76-by-48-inch Horizontal Elliptical Reinforced Concrete Pipe between Gompers and Klondyke avenues along South 15th Street.
The commissioners also approved a change order that reduced that contract by $349,425 to $492,296 and brought the project within budget. The Indiana project is being funded with the borough’s CDBG Entitlement funds for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The commissioners also approved:
• An Act 57 of 2022 tax resolution regarding waivers on additional charges for property tax bills.
• An agreement with the law firm of Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir for legal services as the county is involved with 14 other counties in a case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding whether to cure or not to cure the envelopes sent in with absentee ballots that are not properly dated.
• Authorizing legal proceedings for the collection of unpaid rent owed for two towers by Rednet Inc., one in Blue Spruce Park, the other at Senex near Plumville.
• A Purchase of Service Agreement for 2022-23 with Yaroch Counseling of Greensburg as a provider at $125 per hour up to $850 total for mental health services.
• An agreement between Creekside United Methodist Church and the county’s Department of Human Services for the church’s participation in Project SHARE, a collaborative effort also now involving 11 agencies and eight churches and faith-based organizations.
The commissioners will meet today at 1 p.m. as the county board of elections to certify this fall’s general election returns.
They said the courthouse will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving, and that the next board meeting will be Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
Also, Hess said, a public participation panel is being formed to consider long-range transportation planning with a public meeting to be held next month.
And, Gorman reminded the public, Indiana Borough will have its light-up night at 6 p.m. and its holiday parade at 7 p.m. Friday.