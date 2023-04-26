More than a score of personnel changes were approved Tuesday at the semi-monthly meeting of the Indiana County Salary Board, including six changes at Indian Haven.
There Jamie Wagner was hired as a full-time housekeeping aide, replacing Michelle Shedlock.
Chaddea Shoemaker and Terry Sabo each wre taken on as part-time activity aides, with Shoemaker replacing Amanda Bowser in a regular position and Sabo replacing Nicole Windows.
Dawn Frye and Takeal Clemons were approved as full-time dietary aides, replacing Kloe Cunningham and Lailone Dallas respectively.
And Madelyn Orr was hired as a part-time hospitality aide, replacing Rashida Nash.
The board, made up of the three county commissioners and county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough, also took these actions Tuesday:
• Aaron Ludwig was rehired as a part-time assistant public defender, replacing Jeffrey Miller.
• At the Indiana County Jail, full-time correctional officers Joshua Bernard and Dalton Farabaugh each completed their probationary periods.
• In the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, Ashley Murphy was named a full-time department clerk II, replacing Jenna Taylor who was promoted.
• In the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Charlotte Gardner and Jane Thompson were named to fill vacant positions as part-time dispatcher trainees.
• In the office of Register & Recorder, one temporary full-time trainee position was created, effective this week, with Tashina Rebovich named to fill that position.
Separation acknowledgements went to 12 employees, including those being replaced as well as Cory McAfoos, Nichalos Ruffner, Amy Ruckert, Steven Sosa-Arenas, Chelsea Gaida, Sandra Winning and Shakiiya Gray.