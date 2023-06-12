The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will host three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, which was approved by the county board of commissioners on April 12 and affects 32 of 38 municipalities that do not have their own SALDOs.
The new county SALDO replaces the previous Indiana County Subdivision Ordinance, last amended in 1990.
Two workshops will be regional in nature, one on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Company hall, 437 First Avenue, Coral; another July 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the East Mahoning Township Community Park and Marion Center Park Hall, 22823 state Route 403, Marion Center; and a third July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Saltsburg Borough Office, 320 Point Street, Saltsburg.
County officials said these regional workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO, such as developers, engineers, surveyors, and attorneys.
The two virtual workshops are scheduled for July 10, at 1:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., at the Zoom link https://tinyurl.com/ICSDO or by phone at (646) 558-8656.
The meeting ID is 878 4025 4637.
Enforcement of the new SALDO begins Aug. 10. Copies are available at all public libraries, the county commissioners’ office in the Indiana County Court House, and at the ICOPD office, 801 Water Street, Indiana.
A digital copy also is available on the icopd.org website.
Those with questions or concerns about SALDO can call ICOPD Deputy Director Josh Krug at (724) 465-3877 or jkrug@ceo.co.indi ana.pa.us or Chief Planner Molly Sarver at (724) 465-3162 or msarver@ceo.co. indiana.pa.us.
