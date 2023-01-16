A White Township craft brewery won a top prize during the Pennsylvania Farm Show that concluded Saturday in Harrisburg.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Levity Brewing Company took a first prize for what was listed on the department’s Farm Show website as “Haze Freshley,” but correctly is spelled, according to Levity, “Haze Frehley.”
According to a Facebook post by Levity on Saturday morning, Haze Frehley, “pronounced ‘Freeley,’ not ‘fresh-ly,’ not ‘Frelly,’ is named after legendary KISS lead guitarist Ace Frehley.”
The post went on to quote Levity’s head brewer, Jay Herman, as saying, “We were ecstatic about Haze Frehley’s win this year! We would like to thank the Farm Show and the esteemed beer judges, who arguably have the best job in the world.”
It was one of five entries in the beer competition for the Wayne Avenue business, the others being for “Sgt. Fartlek,” “Medulla Oblongata,” “Dioecious” and “Tang Glider,” according to the Farm Show website.
“This is Levity’s fourth win over the last three years, and perhaps the most exciting since IPA (India Pale Ale) is the most-entered beer style in the competition,” Levity posted.
According to a blog called “Home Brew Advice,” in the world of craft beer and home-brewing IPA is a hit, describing India Pale Ale as “a hoppy beer style within the broader category of pale ale,” which usually have an ABV (Alcohol By Volume) of around 7 percent.
According to rules as provided by the Department of Agriculture, “Haze Frehley,” “Sgt. Fartlek” and “Medulla Oblongata” were judged in the category of IPAs with less than 7.5 percent ABV, while “Dioecious” and “Tang Glider” were judged in the “Kettle Sour” category.
Levity posted that “Haze Frehley” is a hazy IPA, with “a big citrus grapefruit aroma, soft bitterness, and juicy citrus flavor.” The craft brewery said it has been a favorite of customers at Levity’s taprooms (White Township, Altoona and during summer months on Pittsburgh’s South Side) and other western Pennsylvania bars and restaurants since its release in October 2016.