Jessica Shank, founder and CEO of Surviving Beauty Peer and Advocacy Services Inc., received an unexpected message on April 18.
She was told, for the second year in a row, she would be receiving a Purple Ribbon Award.
“I really was shocked,” Shank said. “I did not know I was nominated and I got the email letting me know that I won and I emailed (the Domestic Shelters.org national director) Ashley and said. ‘Are you sure that’s right?’
“She goes, ‘Jessica, a lot of your clients had nominated you.’ That was really cool. I cried a lot.”
The Purple Ribbon Award for 2023 is sponsored by Domestic Shelters.org and Alliance for HOPE and recognizes influential figures helping with the prevention of domestic violence as well as providing survivors with resources and advocacy to escape abusive, and often life-threatening, situations.
Shank, who received the Survivor of the Year award in 2022, attended the virtual ceremony on May 18, where she was declared winner of the Legal Advocate of the Year award and a $5,000 grant.
Shank said a large portion of the grant will go to hiring an attorney to help teach basic legal skills, like understanding the language and process, to survivors to help with custody cases and other legal issues surrounding domestic violence. Eventually, she hopes to have a fund available to hire attorneys for survivors.
“It’s a constant battle to ensure that survivors and kids are safe,” she said. “Unfortunately, when dealing with someone extremely abusive, they see their kids as a route of access to the survivor and not a child.”
Shank’s passion for advocacy came from an extremely personal place. She fled an abusive marriage in 2021 that lasted 11 years, where she almost lost her life at the hands of her ex-husband. The main reason she stayed, according to Shank, was because she wanted to be close to her son.
“I knew that (if I left),” she said, “there was a very good possibility that I was not going to be able to fight for my kids in court and I would lose them. It’s one reason why victims stay. They don’t become survivors because they’re terrified.”
Eventually, enough was enough for Shank and she found refuge at the Alice Paul House in Indiana and has since created a new life for herself and her son. It wasn’t easy, since she still had to gain custody of her child, with no resources available to help her situation.
“I had to navigate this really crazy process with little support,” she said. “There was no way that I could afford an attorney since my son and I left with only a backpack. That process broke me, having to do that alone.”
Shank and her son have built a new life in Indiana since gaining custody, and her main focus after getting back on her feet was finding a way to help others out of the same situation she found herself in.
Through social media, 23 podcasts and speaking for the Alice Paul House, Shank shared her story and went back to school to become a family law paralegal, where she obtained the training and skills necessary to create Surviving Beauty.
In addition to her advocacy and support services, Shank is working on drafting a bill, with support from State Sen. Joe Pittman, called Avery’s Act. If proposed, this bill will set a standard for determining child custody when one of the parties is found to have committed domestic violence.
“I expect within the next week or two, the drafting will be finalized,” Shank said. “Once that happens, it’s going to be a push to get support. Realistically speaking, it’s something I would like to see happen within the next two to three years.”
