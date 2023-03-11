The Indiana Free Library and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County are collaborating to host community conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion by discussing books authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds.
The aim of these community conversations is to increase understanding of the principles of DEI with a focus on social justice issues as well as enable people to build support and connections in the community.
The promotion of DEI is an initiative of the American Association of University Women, the American Library Association and League of Women Voters.
Community organizations and individuals, including middle school and high school students, college students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in the book group meetings.
Book group participants may choose to read either of the two books noted below. The books are aligned and organized into the same five sections.
• “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds
• “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi
Multiple copies of both books are available to borrow from public libraries and organizations throughout Indiana County. The books were purchased with grant funding from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
The meetings will be held at the Indiana Free Library on Monday evenings from 7 to 8:15 p.m.
• Meeting 1: March 20, Section 1: 1415-1728; Cotton Mather
• Meeting 2: April 3, Section 2: 1743-1826; Thomas Jefferson
• Meeting 3: April 10, Section 3: 1826-1879; William Lloyd Garrison
• Meeting 4: April 17, Section 4: 1868-1963; W.E.B. DuBois
• Meeting 5: May 1, Section 5: 1963-Today; Angela Davis
Registration will be required to ensure there is space for everyone wishing to participate. People can register online at www.indianafreelibrary.org and must register for each date they wish to attend.
For additional information, please send an email to Kate Geiger at publib kate@gmail.com or Anne Simmons at lwvindiana county@gmail.com.