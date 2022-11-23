Indiana Borough officials said Tuesday that they’re committed to helping expand the usage of residential and commercial solar systems within the community.
With that in mind, the borough is launching G.E.T. Solar: Indiana to learn about going solar and how it can save an organization money.
G.E.T. (Galvanizing our Energy Transition) Solar: Indiana is a community-led group partnering with the PA (Pennsylvania) Solar Center (a statewide nonprofit) to educate businesses, nonprofits, and community property owners on the benefits of going solar through their G.E.T. Solar Communities program.
With the rising cost of electricity and new federal incentives available, now is an opportune time to explore how installing solar on your property can save money.
The PA Solar Center will also offer a free assessment of an organization’s solar potential, and issue requests for proposals or RFPs for estimates from qualified solar developers.
The borough said there is no expectation of signing contracts and no fees associated with joining the program to see how much a solar system might cost.
But it is offering “creative ways your own business or organization can reap the benefits of solar energy” at an informational session Dec. 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the George E. Hood Municipal Building, 80 North Eighth St., Indiana.
There one can learn more about PA Solar Center’s technical assistance and possible financing options such as tax credits, grant programs, and United States Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program grants and loans.
The program is open to commercial and nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana Borough and White Township. The current window for applications to be included in the next round of RFPs is open until Jan. 6, 2023.
The borough also remains involved in the latest Indiana County Solar Co-op, which is open to homeowners and small businesses throughout Indiana County until Jan. 31, 2023.
Questions or requests for assistance can be sent to Indiana Borough staff via email at contactus@indianaboro.com.