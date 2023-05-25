The Borough of Indiana announced Wednesday that it is launching a Sidewalk Repair Assistance Program, made possible through funding secured via the American Rescue Plan Act.
Borough officials said the program aims to address hazardous sidewalks by providing financial aid, which will be determined based on sidewalk conditions. They said applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The borough took the opportunity to announce the sidewalk program to remind residents of the Tree Removal Assistance Program, also providing financial assistance to aid residents with the costs involved in removing hazardous trees within the public right-of-way.
Funding for that program also comes from a portion of American Rescue Plan funds the borough received last year to help it deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those needing more information about either program or to apply for funding should contact the borough’s Code Enforcement Department at (724) 465-6543 or by email at contact-us@ indianaboro.com.
