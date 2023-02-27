Indiana Mall Manager Sherry Renosky said Friday that the Kohan Retail Investment Group’s White Township complex will soon welcome Daily Thread, a women’s clothing store.
Renosky said Daily Thread will be located in the former B-Moss and Ohh La La space, covering 3,119 square feet, across from Shoe Dept and Kay Jewelers. She said a grand-opening ribbon-cutting is planned for mid-April.
On the mall’s Facebook page, there is a link to the shopdailythread.com website where the mall says the retail chain is now hiring.
The Daily Thread corporate officials said the retail chain’s ethos is best defined by three core pillars, fashion, brands and value, utilizing a strategy to channel unrivaled manufacturing and distribution resources directly to consumers for the ultimate in style and value.
The company said 2023 is set to be its most exciting year to date, during which it will open 285 new stores across the United States, making use of a direct-to-consumer model, which the company said will ensure customers always encounter a variety of merchandise at a palatable price.
According to its website, nearby Daily Thread outlets include South Hills Village and Ross Park Mall in the Pittsburgh area, as well as Monroeville, Greensburg, DuBois and Grove City’s outlet shops.
The Daily Thread announcement came a week after construction began on what reportedly may be a Dunham’s Sports outlet in the former Bon-Ton location.
The mall said the roadway in front of the former Bon-Ton is blocked and those entering the mall off Warren Road need go left around the building, while those going to Movie Scoop Cinemas or Go Bonkerz Rolling Skating Rink or Tate’s Gymnastic off Warren Road need go left around the building around JC Penney.
Elsewhere in Indiana Mall, according to the mall’s Facebook page, Girl Scout cookies are being sold two doors down from Maurice’s on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through March 25.