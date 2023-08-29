The first time he went to a Pittsburgh Pirates game, in the summer of 1961, an unusual thing happened to Bob Fulton.
A foul ball came the youngster’s way, and his father, Wayne, reached up, bare-handed the ball and gave it to his son as if it was an everyday occurrence. Later on, the ball was sent to the Pirates’ clubhouse, where a handful of players autographed it for the youngster.
For Wayne Fulton, it might have been an everyday occurrence because he was an usher at Forbes Field. But for 9-year-old Bob, it was the start of something else. He developed a lifelong passion for the Pirates, in particular the oddball things that have happened during the team’s sometimes-storied, sometimes-sad history. Both have become parts of his career as a book, newspaper and magazine writer that has spanned parts of six decades.
The latest chapter is a 325-page compendium of all things bizarre that have happened during the Pirates’ existence. Fulton’s fifth book, “Burial at Home Plate: An Oddball History of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” is on sale now, and it provides even the most casual fan an entertaining look at some of the more unusual moments in the team’s history –– ones that don’t show up in box scores.
“I’d rather read about that kind of stuff than the daily recounts of team history,” said Fulton, of Indiana, who retired from The Indiana Gazette in 2017 after a long career as a sports writer and editor.
The book is loaded with retellings of fascinating and unusual moments, ranging from the team’s infancy in the late 1880s to even a bizarre moment last season when the Pirates scored a run after the third out of the inning had been recorded, and it includes these:
● When Philadelphia’s Bill Nicholson hit a pitch from the Pirates’ Bill Werle about 3 feet in a game in 1950, yet ended up with a triple when the catcher and third baseman collided while attempting to field it.
● How Pirates slugger Ralph Kiner became the victim of an extortion plot in 1952, when he received a letter demanding $6,200 –– “or else” –– and the FBI became involved, with an interesting twist.
● The tale of the 1894 game in Cincinnati when two Pirates outfielders charged into the bleachers to track down the ball (in those days, balls in the stands were fair play), only to be greeted by a Reds fan who pointed a gun at them and demanded they back away from the baseball.
● And the book’s title inspiration, when in 1887, the Pirates held a pregame ceremony to bury catcher Fred Carroll’s pet monkey under home plate.
“I’ve just always been drawn to the weird things in baseball,” Fulton said. “And there’s a lot of it.”
There’s also the story of the four-game stretch in August 1917 when the Pirates played a total of 59 innings — each game went into extra innings — setting a National League record; the time in 1998 when former Pirates broadcaster Lanny Frattare confused James Earl Ray –– the convicted shooter of Martin Luther King Jr. –– with famed actor James Earl Jones, the day Ray died in prison, and Frattare left listeners baffled by waxing on eloquently on the air about the man who voiced Darth Vader, and not the assassin; and the day in 2014, when former Pirates pitcher Jason Grilli encountered former Angels pitcher Ernesto Frieri in the men’s room at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago –– the day they were traded for each other.
Fulton, who grew up in the Brentwood suburb of Pittsburgh, graduated from IUP and has lived in Indiana since then, said he spent the better part of two years writing this book. But he spent “a lifetime” compiling the stories through many sources.
He found more about the anecdotes by diving into archives from the various newspapers that have covered the Pirates and discovered that many of them seem to be long-forgotten pieces of baseball lore. Fulton contacted some former players and coaches and heard their versions of the story, painting a more complete picture of whatever unusual event he dug up.
“Just doing the research, I learned a lot about the Pirates, some things I didn’t already know,” he said.
The book is available at The Book Nook on Philadelphia Street in Indiana, the IUP Co-Op Store (where Fulton will hold a book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9), at dorrancebookstore.com, and on amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.