Indiana Borough is making plans for more of its American Rescue Plan Act funds — confident that the borough won’t be having to send any of it back to Washington should the rescinding of what could be $50 billion to $70 billion in unspent funds become part of a compromise that would allow an increase in the federal debt ceiling.
Councilwoman Dr. Sara Steelman raised that question during Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council work session, referring to the inclusion of that idea in the U.S. House Republicans’ proposal that would allow an increase in the debt ceiling for one year in exchange for spending cuts and policy changes.
“We have it obligated to a project,” borough Manager Nichole Sipos said, referring to the outline the borough has been utilizing since receiving a total allocation of $1,378,179.52 two years ago. “We’re not giving it back.”
She talked about planning that is going ahead toward using ARP funds to deal with two blighted properties, and a provision for a program that would bring sidewalks in the borough up to code standards.
Meanwhile, Indiana Borough is moving ahead with planning for a comprehensive plan, “Indiana 2030: Tomorrow Together.”
As borough Planning & Zoning Official Trajan Jones told borough council’s work session Tuesday night, a steering committee will be nominated at a May 23 meeting of council’s Administration Committee.
A list of names of those sought out to be on that committee was released to council Tuesday night. Confirmed would-be members include Kevin Patrick of the Indiana Borough Planning Commission, Councilmen Luke DeBuyser and Joshua Kratsa (with Councilman Ben Ford confirmed as a would-be alternate), and Jennifer Dunsmore, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania assistant vice president who also is IUP’s non-voting representative on council.
New Downtown Indiana Inc. Executive Director Sam Kenley also is on the “confirmed” list, along with Nancy Doyle from the Landlords Association, Indiana Area School District Business Manager Jared Cronauer, Police Chief Justin Schawl, President Daniel Kahula of the APA Planning Student Organization at IUP, and from Indiana County Deputy Planning Director Josh Krug and Indiana County Planning Commission member Josie Cunningham from Indiana Borough.
Others being sought but not listed as confirmed include representatives from the community’s churches and the Indiana Fire Association, along with Tracey Miscik from the Realtors Association, Indiana Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Wolf, Indiana County NAACP President Carolyn Princes and Indiana Rep Room CEO Bailey Nace.
The list to be approved by the Administration Committee then will go before the full council on June 20, with a first meeting of that panel to be held June 22.
Also Tuesday, two motions were presented by Council Public Safety Chair Don Lancaster and one by Council Public Works Chair Gerald Smith.
Smith proposed development of a parklet along South Papermill Avenue between School and Church streets.
It would utilize funds the borough will seek state Act 13 funds for a 2023 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant for the parklet.
Lancaster proposed making a conditional offer of employment to eligible civil service candidate Jeremy Adamson “consistent with police department visioning (made possible by a funding agreement with the Indiana Area School District) to support the IASD/(Indiana Borough Police Department) partnership.”
He also proposed closing IRMC Park on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Community Inclusion Revolution Awareness Event involving Community Options Inc. and The Arc of Indiana County, which would involve “non-profit and other agencies working with individuals with disabilities to increase community inclusion and awareness.”
At Schawl’s insistence, The Arc of Indiana County Executive Director
With Kratsa seconding Act 13 and Community Inclusion Revolution Awareness event (the police officer motion came out of Lancaster’s committee and did not need a second), all three motions were approved.
Much of Tuesday’s meeting focused again on an Indiana Pride Festival to be held on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in IRMC Park.
Council approved the idea two weeks ago — as Council President Dr. Peter Broad reiterated during the public comment session — but concern still is being raised about public safety in connection with the event.
Two pastors sent DeBuyser letters, while one speaker from Penn Run — but who has a business in Indiana — questioned whether there would be obscenities or any threat to the safety of minors.
Multiple speakers rose to defend the event on First Amendment grounds but also to defend the “family-friendly” nature of the event.
Former Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock sent a note along with another writer to Councilman Dr. Ben Ford, urging council to “please discontinue discussion” of the matter.
Two of those speakers defending the June 10 event met with Councilwoman Tamara Collazzo prior to Tuesday’s work session. Collazzo said she had their assurance that the drag performances during the June 10 event would be G-rated.
There also was debate among members of council, with Administration Committee Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, who favors the Pride Festival, arguing with Council Vice President Kaycee Newell and Councilwoman Jessica Frick, who was the lone no vote when council approved the festival two weeks ago.
Another speaker, Angela DonGiovanni, also called on council to authorize the raising of the Rainbow or Pride flag, a reminder of a controversy from a year ago when efforts to raise that flag on a pole outside the George E. Hood Municipal Building was short-circuited.
It turned out that the flagpole in front of the building that would have been used is actually property of the Indiana Borough Police Benevolent Association.
Broad asked about a flag ordinance that has been in discussion since then. Community Development Committee Chair Kratsa said an ordinance should be ready for discussion at the June 19 meeting of his committee.
On another matter, Broad said he thought he would embarrass Ford — by recognizing the councilman’s recent honor being named IUP’s 2023-24 Distinguished University Professor.
Ford, a professor of anthropology there since 2009 and chair of the university’s Department of Anthropology since 2017, has been selected as the university’s 2023-24 Distinguished University Professor.
The honor goes to a faculty member who is determined by IUP to exemplify excellence in all areas of teaching, research and scholarly activities, and service. The recipient holds that title for life.
The rest of council joined Broad in applauding Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.