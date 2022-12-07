At its meeting Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council approved a $6,133,351 budget for 2023 that includes a half-mill real estate tax increase.
As previously reported when council authorized advertising of that budget, the borough only anticipates $5,865,274 in revenue, so the millage was upped from 6.022 to 6.522 mills.
Borough Manager Nichole Sipos said last month that the millage increase is needed for inflation, personnel costs in existing contracts — and an agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance to assure continued service by that first response organization.
Meanwhile, there were two matters dealing with the Hearland Restaurant Group LLC’s bid for an Indiana Borough Dunkin’ Donuts outlet.
For one, council is mulling over Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark’s rejection of its March decision to deny Heartland’s request to remove two parking meters along South Fifth Street.
Those meters — and two others council would allow to be removed along Philadelphia Street — were seen as necessary by Heartland for a drive-through Dunkin’ at 518 Philadelphia St.
In a brief report, Council President Dr. Peter Broad expressed “disappointment in the ruling,” saying “there is only a passing resemblance to the facts in the case” in what Clark issued Nov. 23.
“Upon review of the record, this Court finds that Council denied the request because ‘removing the parking meters and spaces would decrease safety in the neighborhood,’” Clark wrote. “Council failed to cite to, or indicate its reliance on, any evidence, let alone substantial evidence, that supports that finding.”
The ruling came one week after oral arguments were presented by Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Heartland’s attorney Alexis M. Wheeler, of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky.
“We will talk about steps going forward,” Dougherty told council, prior to a post-adjournment executive session where legal and personnel matters were to be discussed. Broad said there would be no business after the closed-door session.
Meanwhile, a hearing regarding Heartland’s request to develop parking spaces adjacent to DG Market at 680 Locust St. ended with council voting to approve a conditional use request by Heartland.
The lot now is used for parking but it formerly was the site of a GetGo filling station, which was adjacent to the Giant Eagle Express that vacated what later was filled by Dollar General’s DG Market operation.
According to the borough’s Planning and Zoning Department, Heartland “would like to provide 12 parking spaces for a proposed 1,650 sq. ft. Dunkin Donuts restaurant on the South Seventh Street side of the building and not at the rear of the property as required by ... the Indiana Borough Zoning Ordinance.”
The planning and zoning staff continued: “Currently, the site is paved with impervious materials and serves as a parking area. The proposed parking on the side of the building does not change the surface or function of the space (nor) effect a change in the character of the subject property’s neighborhood.”
Future personnel matters could involve hiring police officers.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the borough recruited at 20 locations, from the Indiana County NAACP to the Gazette and Renda Radio, and from various departments at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to other colleges and police academies, for a new Civil Service list.
He said the effort netted 24 applications, with 14 applicants appearing for preliminary written and physical testing, from which six did not pass while eight took an oral exam Nov. 7 and all passed.
That means there is now a list of five male and three female candidates eligible for the borough police department, from now through Dec. 4, 2023.
Also Tuesday, Council voted to advertise a calendar for 2023, which will include the same schedule for the monthly agenda meetings (first Tuesday except for July when it will be one week after Independence Day) and work sessions (third Tuesday of the month).
Council also approved ordinances adjusting pre-treatment standards for the borough’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, collection fees for the delinquent utilities account and the borough’s non-management pension plan.
Council also approved a 2022 Wage and Management and Non-Union Benefit Resolution and became the latest entity to pass a resolution implementing Act 57 of 2022, which provides a waiver of late fees from new homeowners who may not have received tax notices.
Another resolution passed Tuesday authorizes the borough to apply for a state Department of Community and Economic Development COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act Pennsylvania Small Water & Sewer grant for Phase II of the South 15th Steet Culvert Replacement project.
Friday’s million-dollar apartment building fire along North Sixth Street was a focus of comments by Schawl and Mayor William B. Simmons.
The mayor lauded the Indiana Fire Association’s ability to rely on mutual aid from outside fire departments — which last week came from as far away as Rural Valley and Bradenville. He also said “good water pressure” helped.
Also, he noted, no one was hurt among the human occupants of that building — and one of the pets thought to have perished later was found alive.
Schawl said he was “very proud of the effort,” not just by Indiana Borough Police Department, but also by IFA as well as Citizens’ Ambulance, which had four ambulances on the fire scene Friday.
Sipos said two borough employees are volunteer firefighters, one with IFA, the other with Creekside Volunteer Fire Company.