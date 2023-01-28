Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl is refuting charges — including accusations of racism, homophobia and privacy law violations — made by a now-retired Indiana police detective who said, “Over my dead body will you be chief of police in 2023.”
As Schawl told reporters from the Gazette and Renda Media and Digital on Thursday night, “I am being threatened by blackmail with the intent to destroy my career and the relationships that all officers have worked tirelessly to build in our community, as revenge.”
John Scherf, who retired exactly one year ago Friday, had a list of 71 claims that were presented to Schawl and others at a meeting Wednesday.
“Complaints have been filed against you with the Equal (Employment) Opportunity Commission for violating the Whistleblower Act as well as the ACLU for racism, homophobia and privacy law violations,” Scherf wrote as part of those claims.
Both the EEOC and ACLU have been contacted for comment, but Schawl said, “I will cooperate fully and transparently, with any investigation on behalf of myself and the Indiana Borough Police Department.”
The Gazette was unable to independently confirm by press time if complaints had been filed with either agency.
Mayor William B. Simmons was among those taking part in Wednesday’s meeting.
“He is doing a great job,” Simmons said Friday about Schawl. “The chief will tell it exactly as it is. He’s a good man.”
An investigation may have triggered Scherf’s response. Schawl told the Gazette and Renda Radio that “in November, I began an internal investigation into a young officer in my department,” and that Scherf produced his letter within a day of the completion of that investigation.
The claims cover multiple matters dating to the 2011 crash of a helicopter filming for a reality television show near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, the 2021 citation of a borough councilman for a summary count of disorderly conduct, and a two-year grand jury investigation of alleged drug activity in Cambria and Indiana counties.
That investigation extended from April 2019 to July 2021. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations worked with multiple federal, state, Cambria County, Indiana County and local law enforcement agencies.
There were 31 indicted, including some with a criminal history in other matters, including drugs in Indiana County.
“It is common knowledge that you are not respected among many other agencies including local, state and federal,” Scherf wrote. “I’m suggesting that you either resign or take a psychological disability and retire rather than face the embarrassment in what will become public record in the release of this document.”
Scherf said he believed Schawl “may currently be under a doctor’s care for psychological problems and may be taking a prescribed psych drug or drugs.” Schawl said his doctor recommended Wellbutrin, an antidepressant to deal with stress that led to his “experiencing chest pains at my office desk” in 2020 and resurfaced last year.
“A police officer asking a professional for help managing stress is not weakness — for me or any other police officer in the world,” the Indiana police chief said.
Scherf wrote that Schawl was told a summary count of disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting against Councilman Donald Lancaster was intentionally delayed “until council voted on (an officer’s) promotion.” The incident in question happened on Oct. 20, 2021, and Lancaster was cited in a summons on Nov. 9, 2021, a week after the promotion of Eric Slovinsky to lieutenant.
However, Schawl responded, “the investigation of Don Lancaster was conducted in good faith, within statute of limitations, and with credibility.” Lancaster was absent from the Nov. 2, 2021, meeting where Slovinsky’s promotion was approved by council, and he entered a guilty plea with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on Nov. 22, 2021, and was assessed $313.75 in court-related costs.
The helicopter crash occurred a decade earlier, on April 30, 2011, when a helicopter filming aerial shots in the area of the IUP campus for a G4 Network “Campus PD” reality show crashed into two residential buildings, injuring four men.
Schawl released copies of the list of 71 claims, with items redacted to protect the privacy of officers named in those claims.
Scherf, now a part-time Indiana County sheriff’s deputy and police chief in Cherry Tree, said he would call for a press conference before the end of this month on the steps of the Indiana County Court House, to disclose the claims made in his list as well as “criminal allegations that I have withheld,” including “four documented cases of obstruction of justice.”
However, when initially contacted early Friday afternoon, Scherf said he was going to hold off further comment because of some investigations. But later Friday evening, Scherf contacted the Gazette to offer comment.
The Gazette asked Scherf what prompted him to question, one year after his retirement from IBDP, Schawl’s competency and ability to serve as the borough’s police chief.
“The hypocrisy of the way that he’s running the police department,” Scherf said, without elaborating.
Scherf claims his complaints have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s office “for a criminal investigation.”
Scherf said he is willing to take a polygraph to back up his claims. Schawl said he would have to follow the direction of his superiors.
“I’ve been a police officer for 28 years. I will sit down and take a polygraph for everything that I wrote in that (email to Schawl). And I want to see if Chief Schawl will do the same. It’s pretty telling if I say, ‘Let’s put it on the table.’ It sounds like Chief Schawl is saying that these things aren’t true.”
Scherf described his relationship with Schawl, at one time, as “very good friends.” When asked directly if he believed the police chief to be racist, Scherf balked.
“Yeah, maybe. I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know his heart.”
When asked if he thought Schawl was homophobic, Scherf said, “I think he’s made homophobic jokes and comments.”
Scherf said Schawl has exhibited a pattern of making homophobic remarks, but added that he never reported the instances to superiors.
“I just didn’t,” Scherf said, adding that he is coming forward now because “(Schawl) is a hypocrite. He’s disciplined other officers for doing things that he has done, and he is making a mockery of everything he stands for.”
Both Schawl and Scherf suggested contacting Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty. Reached by Renda Radio, Dougherty said he has no comment, as it is an ongoing investigation.
In his list of 71 claims, Scherf said one case involved a physical arrest he made where Schawl “un-arrested my prisoner and no charges were ever filed.”
Schawl said a sergeant oversaw that case and “has my trust and support,” but added he could not comment “without understanding what criminal conduct he is withholding as blackmail.”
Portions that were not redacted by Schawl before releasing Scherf’s list of claims referred to two members of Scherf’s family.
“My wife (Kristy Scherf) called for a meeting with you to discuss issues of drug activity in Indiana Borough,” John Scherf wrote. “You brought two uniformed officers into your office making her feel very intimidated.”
John Scherf said Schawl accused his wife and a sergeant whose name was redacted “of having some type of relationship to conspire against you, because they were making eye contact. This was very inappropriate and disturbing.”
John Scherf also accused Schawl of using the F-word during a meeting with his son Hunter Scherf, a patrolman hired on April 1, 2021, and the younger Scherf’s Teamsters union representative.
“All of these occasions you used this language out of anger,” the elder Scherf wrote. “This is in violation of the current policy which I provided and is indicative of a hostile working environment.”
Hunter Scherf declined comment when reached Friday evening.
“I do use profanity at times,” Schawl said in a written response provided along with his verbal comments to the Gazette and Renda Radio. “If the profanity were used to berate or belittle a subordinate, it would be inappropriate. I have never been advised by any officer that they were offended by my language or word choices, but it is not a flattering moment to see this in writing.”
Schawl concluded his written comments by saying “we currently have a high level of community support and trust,” but the borough, its officers, Schawl himself and his family “are being blackmailed and intentionally humiliated by a police officer from within the county who feels policing can only be achieved his way.”
The Indiana police chief said he “would never intentionally let Indiana Borough or your police department down.”