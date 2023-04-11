Several important topics were on Monday’s agenda for the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
The district is taking another crack at an Act 34 hearing, to give the public a chance to comment about reconstruction of Eisenhower Elementary School, on May 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Indiana Area Junior High School, 245 N. Fifth St., Indiana.
On the iasd.cc website, the Act 34 resolution authorizes a maximum building construction cost of $20,333,650 and a maximum project cost of $23,467,098.
That is down from the last Act 34 resolution in November 2022, where the maximum cost of the entire project was listed at $33.8 million, including $25,940,300 as the “maximum building construction cost,” with the rest covering such matters as asbestos abatement and furniture for the complex at 1460 School St. damaged in an April 16, 2021, fire.
The resolution also again authorized Buchart Horn to provide the project architects for Eisenhower, while Solicitor Ronald N. Repak and his firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham was designated again to do whatever legal acts are needed; Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, the district’s bond counsel, also was contracted to act on behalf of the district; and Public Financial Management Inc. again was authorized as financial consultant for the project.
The board also voted Monday to enter into an attorney-client fee contract with the Frantz Law Group ALPC of San Diego, Calif., and Repak’s law firm, for commencement of a legal action against the social media companies, including Meta (Facebook), TikTok, YouTube and others.
The district and Repak’s firm also engaged Frantz’s service during a multi-district litigation against Juul Labs Inc. and other defendants, for damages as a result of vaping products being used on school properties. The goal of the suit against the social media companies is similar in nature to that against companies producing vaping products.
Repak said the litigation approved Monday night is the same sort of action as that being pursued by Pittsburgh Public Schools and its Solicitor Ira Weiss. Repak’s Butler-based law firm represents 17 school districts, many of which may also join this lawsuit.
Safety and security were a topic prior to Monday’s meeting, as an executive session also featured discussion of what further security the district needed.
Bubba Fatula, who heads the Fatula Group safety and security consulting firm based in Nanty Glo, said the arrangement the district now has with Indiana Borough Police Department and the state police at Troop A, Indiana, “probably put you above and beyond a lot of other school districts.”
He said IASD has “a very sound and very efficient and effective response,” because of the nature of IBPD’s involvement in district schools.
“I don’t see that kind of interaction with any other police department,” Fatula said.
He also saw the proximity of IBPD and state police as factors, saying for instance that Harmony Area School District would not have the same sort of arrangement with state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, which is 40 minutes away from the Harmony campus.
With respect to those arrangements with IBPD and state police, the board approved memorandums of agreement with each agency.
In other business Monday, the board approved the 2023-24 Indiana County Technology Center’s $7,271,271 budget, which is up 1.34 percent from the current budget. The exact amount to be paid by IASD will be determined by enrollment, which usually has averaged over 100 students per year.
It accepted the resignation of Linda Schwartz as senior high administrative assistant, effective July 6 due to retirement, and authorized the district administration to post, advertise and interview for her position.
The board voted to employ Emily Vogel as a long-term East Pike Learning Support substitute teacher beginning Thursday and continuing through the last teacher day of the 2022-23 school year, at a per diem rate of $250.41.
It accepted a $3,000 donation from Delaney Subaru to Eisenhower Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year.
And it accepted the donation of a memorial plaque and tree to honor the memory of Mason McCauley, 18, of Shelocta, who died on May 11, 2019, of injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
As presented Monday night by high school teachers Erik Puskar and Sarah Juart, the Leadership Award to be issued in McCauley’s memory would honor an Indiana Area High School lacrosse player who is an outstanding individual both on and off the field.
It would be awarded at senior night for the lacrosse team after its game has been played, and would be decided by a vote of the lacrosse players.
In addition, the board accepted a memorial plaque and tree that will honor McCauley, donated by members of the high school Digital Media Production class.