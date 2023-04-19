78026876

The Indiana Singles will host a spring dance Friday at the Indiana Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Music will be provided by DJ Jammin Jim from 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. A snack will be served. Covered dishes are welcome. The event is open to all singles older than 21. For more information, call Bonnie at (724) 397-2672.

