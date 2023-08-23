Envirothon

Placing eighth at the Pennsylvania Envirothon were Debbie Beisel, advisor; Nathan Kennedy, Austin Collins, Joseph Pumford, John Bruner and Sadie Palfrey, team members; and Connie Bruner, advisor.

 Submitted photo

High school students from 63 Pennsylvania counties participated in this year’s Pennsylvania Envirothon held at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.

Five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas – aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues.