High school students from 63 Pennsylvania counties participated in this year’s Pennsylvania Envirothon held at Camp Mount Luther in Mifflinburg.
Five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas – aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and current environmental issues.
The 2023 current environmental issue focused on “Adapting to a Changing Climate”.
In addition to the field events, the teams prepared and delivered oral presentations to panels of judges who evaluated each team on its problem-solving capabilities, oral presentation skills and recommendations to help solve a specific environmental challenge, which related to the current environmental issue.
Teams participating at the Pennsylvania Envirothon represent the best and the brightest of the thousands of high school teens who have competed in county Envirothon competitions sponsored by Conservation Districts from across the Commonwealth.
Indiana County was represented by the Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op., which placed first at the county event earlier this year.
The Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op. worked hard to prepare for the Pennsylvania Envirothon competition and placed eighth overall in the state.
The 2023 Pennsylvania Envirothon champions from Penncrest High School located in Delaware County, earned the honor to represent Pennsylvania at the 33rd NCF Envirothon competition at Mount Allison University, located in New Brunswick, Canada, where they placed second at the international competition. More than 45 teams from the United States, Canada and China competed in the NCF Envirothon event.
