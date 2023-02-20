It is called the Downtown Theater Project, and it is seeking support from local organizations, grant foundations, and interested individuals to help grow The Indiana Theater into a thriving community hub.
“It is a beautiful space with so much potential, but it needs a team of people to spearhead its revitalization and restoration as a living community space,” said Veldorah Rice, who is involved with her husband Michael Perry and others in the non-profit DTP.
Rice and Perry said they met with Indiana architect Thomas Harley, who has owned the building housing the Indiana Theater since the early 1990s, and some other interested members of the community in November.
“We added Steve Holliday and Stephanie Wilkins as members of the board and received our nonprofit status in late November and began the transition into management over the next few months,” Rice said.
The revived downtown theater kicked off with concerts in November and December, and now is plunging into a schedule that includes films, concerts and, as Rice put it, “local poets sharing their original works in a unique and immersive setting.”
DTP will host “Poeming in the Dark” on Friday and again March 18.
In conjunction with the Indiana Arts Council, the project will present in concert Blackridge and the Jukehouse Bombers on Saturday and The Clarks on March 31.
DTP also will have a basket raffle fundraiser March 3 at 6 p.m. followed by a showing of the adventure movie “Goonies” at 7:30 p.m.
It is part of a weekend with a raffle, spin-to-win gift cards, and a photo booth with special guest One-Eyed Willie. March 3 also will feature themed cocktails from Disobedient Spirits as well as offerings from Noble Stein and K&K Creations.
“Goonies” also will be shown March 4 and March 5, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on each of those days, which DTP is deeming “family friendly days” with alcohol-free movie concessions.
“Our goal is to raise $12,000 for permanent sound and lighting equipment in the theater,” Rice said. “We currently are borrowing equipment but want to create a space that will support community events, bands, and films on a regular basis.”
Anyone interested in donating a basket or gift card can drop them off at the Indiana Theater on Sunday between 3 and 5 p.m.
Financial contributions can also be dropped off, or online at the www.theindianatheater.com website.
Also scheduled for the weekend of March 24 is a screening of the science fiction film “Back to the Future,” while a documentary is scheduled April 20 with a panel discussion in conjunction with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“We are thrilled to bring these diverse and exciting events to the community at the Indiana Theater,” Rice said. “Our mission is to provide a variety of entertainment options while supporting the local arts and culture scene.”
DTP also is making The Indiana Theater available for private rental or to host a community event. For more details, one can visit www.theindianatheater.com, check out the Indiana Theater Facebook page, or contact the theater at (724) 427-5141.