Albert J. Baraniak, a veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Silver Star Medal, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) “In Memory” program on June 17 on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington.
The “In Memory” program honors Vietnam veterans who served in the war and later passed away due to PTSD, exposure to Agent Orange or other war-related conditions. Baraniak will be honored along with more than 500 veterans across the country, including 42 others from Pennsylvania.
“For many Vietnam veterans,” Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, said in a news release, “coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans.”
The plaque that honors the veterans of the “In Memory” program was dedicated as part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 2004. It reads, “In memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.”
Baraniak passed away April 30, 2021, of esophageal cancer related to his own Agent Orange exposure during the war. He was interred in Arlington National Cemetery under full military honors on Oct. 7, 2022.
His service began in 1965 when he entered the U.S. Army, where he served in both active and reserve units. He earned his Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action on Aug. 16, 1969, while serving as an intelligence officer with the 1st Battalion (Airmobile) 7th Cavalry.
During intense mortar barrage on a firebase near the Cambodian border, known as Landing Zone Eagle, Capt. Baraniak aided in directing return artillery and mortar fire upon Viet Cong forces. He also encouraged his men throughout the sector despite heavy gunfire. Exposing himself to danage once more, he aided in the evacuation of the wounded to a nearby aid station.
He was medically retired from the reserves in 1984 as a major. In 2003, he was inducted into the Hall of Valor at Soldiers and Sailors National Military Museum and Memorial in Pittsburgh.
Baraniak was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Jenners, and graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in 1961. He pursued biology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received his bachelor’s degree in 1965. After his service in Vietnam, Baraniak became a biology teacher for the Armstrong School District. He taught for 31 years at Shannock Valley and West Shamokin High School, where he ended his tenure in 2001.
During his retirement, Baraniak became an accomplished furniture and cabinet craftsman, helping to install kitchens for many and hand-crafted bedroom suites for each of his grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.