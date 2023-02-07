In a 2021 interview with Gazette contributor Rex Rutkoski, opera star Renée Fleming welcomed the opportunity of sharing Indiana’s “native daughter” status with “native son” Jimmy Stewart.
“I loved visiting Indiana in 2013, and I think Jimmy Stewart typifies the warmth I experienced there,” Fleming said, reminiscing from her home in the Washington, D.C., suburbs of McLean, Va. “Being welcomed by the president of the university, and the dean, not to mention the governor, was really memorable.”
Fleming’s hometown can share in Fleming’s latest triumph, her fifth Grammy for Best Classical Vocal Performance in “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene,” awarded Sunday night during the 65th annual Grammy Awards televised by CBS (KDKA-2 and WTAJ-10 in west-central Pennsylvania).
Fleming has been nominated 18 times. She expressed surprise at her latest victory in a post on her Facebook page late Sunday.
“It was an exceptionally strong category,” Fleming said. “Every one of the nominees deserved this prize. It’s amazing to think that this project was born of time off the road during the pandemic, when I realized that Nature, and being outdoors, provided the equilibrium I needed when suddenly everything was disrupted, canceled, or in doubt.”
Fleming said the hiatus created a rare opportunity to collaborate with Canadian conductor and pianist Yannick Nezet-Seguin, calling him an equal partner in the creation of that album.
“And, because we wanted not only to perform great classical songs that celebrate Nature, but also to offer new music that speaks to our relationship with her in this time, the success of the album hinges to a large degree on the nonpareil contributions of Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, and Kevin Puts, composer,” Fleming went on.
She also thanked “the belief and support of Decca Classics for this project” and Yannick’s and The Philadelphia Orchestra’s kindness,” that allowed recording of the album at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, where Nezet-Sequin serves as the orchestra’s music director.
Fleming’s parents, Patricia Seymour Alexander and Edwin Fleming, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1959, both receiving bachelor of science degrees in music education. Her mother still teaches voice for the Eastman Community Music School in Rochester, N.Y.
As noted by Rutkoski in his 2021 “women in business” profile of Renée Fleming, her “Signatures” album was selected by the U.S. Library of Congress, for the National Recording Registry, as an “aural treasure worthy of preservation as part of America’s patrimony.”
He also wrote that Fleming is profiled in “Encyclopedia Britannica Explores 100 Women Trailblazers,” which invited readers to “Meet extraordinary women who dared to bring gender equality and other issues to the forefront. From overcoming oppression, to breaking rules, to reimagining the world or waging a rebellion, these women of history have a story to tell.”
In 2014, she became the first classical artist ever to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.
“I don’t tend to focus in on single favorite moments in my career, but there are some memorable events that spring to mind,” Fleming told Rutkoski.
“Singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, with 110 million people watching it live on television, was one of them. No classical artist had ever been invited to do that, and I felt a huge sense of responsibility, representing classical singing to an audience that might not be as familiar with that sound, and also just the importance and meaning of the song itself.”
On Monday afternoon, Fleming added to her list of “thank yous” following her latest Grammy.
“Anyone who records music, especially classical vocal music, knows how absolutely crucial it is to have expert professionals to capture and mix the sound,” she posted. “Yannick Nezet-Seguin and I were fortunate not just to have experts, but absolute masters, Recording Producer David Frost and Engineer Silas Brown. Their capture of this intimate repertoire on the stage of the The Kimmel Cultural Campus, with all the warmth, richness, and clarity of a live experience in that space, is, in my opinion, a triumph- and this award confirms that.”