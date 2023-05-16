The local Pennsylvania Lions district is preparing for its upcoming 100-year celebration that will be staged at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
From Thursday through Sunday, Lions clubs from across Pennsylvania will come together for the service organization’s 100th anniversary by attending its 100th convention at the KCAC.
Every year, a different Lions district is chosen to plan and host the annual statewide convention and this year, the 14-J district, which consists of Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana and Jefferson counties, was given the job.
Planning for the convention began in 2019, giving the district enough time to raise funds and negotiate prices for the food and the venue.
“We want to make it a good one,” PDG Richard Hautz, convention chairman, said. “That’s what it’s turning out to be.”
Hautz, a member of the Adams Township Area Lions Club and former district governor, was responsible for working with his team to plan the convention.
One of the highlights include a service project in which Lions will pack 500 buckets full of cleaning supplies to be used in case of a disaster.
“When the disaster hit in Kentucky last year,” Susan Houston, another Lion with the Adams Township Area Lions club, said, “PA Lions sent a truck with volunteers to help clean up. We’re usually there before the Red Cross when a disaster hits.”
In addition to the bucket-packing, attendees can look forward to a banquet with keynote address by international Lions president Brian Sheehan on Saturday, fireworks on Saturday night, a wine-tasting event, a painting party, musical acts and more.
The convention is open to anyone looking to learn more about the Lions Club, but requires a $15 registration fee to participate.
