Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson is asking Pennsylvanians to provide input on several questions related to upcoming state broadband infrastructure program guidelines and provide feedback by Feb. 23.
Carson said the program will provide a total of $200 million in grant funding through the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, targeting locations that do not currently have access to 25/3 Megabits per second reliable service.
Under the new program, eligible projects will deploy wired and/or fixed wireless high-speed broadband service infrastructure in unserved areas of the commonwealth. Unserved areas are defined as designated geographic areas in which households or businesses do not have access to at least 25 Megabits per second download speed and 3 Megabits per second upload speed.
More details about PBDA activity can be found through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s dced.pa.gov website.
In Indiana County, meanwhile, county Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the next phase of what eventually will be a $7 million network of broadband connections could be announced as soon as the next meeting of the county board of commissioners on Feb. 22.
One Internet Service Provider, Salsgiver of Freeport, was awarded a $2.3 million contract in the first phase of that effort in January, reaching 32 businesses and 445 residences, most of them in the Smicksburg area in the northwest corner of the county, but also in portions of Cherryhill and Center townships.
Several other companies also are being considered for further stages, including Verizon, Comcast and In The Stix Broadband LLC, a Loretto-based subsidiary since last summer of REA Energy Cooperative Inc.
A couple from Blacklick Township brought questions about the county’s effort to the Feb. 8 commissioners’ meeting.
Alan and Therese Wainwright, who live near where Blacklick, Young and Conemaugh townships meet, said In The Stix Broadband wanted to utilize a tree on their property for a repeater, which they called a shaky proposition.
They suggested instead that In The Stix could seek out a tower on top of a nearby hill.
In the Stix Broadband LLC began operating in 2008 on the Cambria Connect network, steadily growing over the years by adding its own towers and repeaters covering most of Cambria and surrounding counties. REA, in turn, is a full-service distribution electric cooperative serving more than 22,000 consumer-members in Armstrong, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties.