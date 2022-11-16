Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center continue their collaboration this Thursday, celebrating National Rural Health Day with the launch of a podcast, “Rural Health Pulse.”
The podcast will have monthly episodes, available for free from the irmc.org website, featuring professionals from IRMC and IUP. It will be recorded by students in the IUP Department of Communications Media, under the direction of communications faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky. It is produced by Christina Koren, IUP director of strategic partnerships
Dr. Jim Kinneer, chief human resources officer at the White Township medical complex, will serve as host for the shows.
The podcasts are part of a continued collaboration between IUP and IRMC on the topic of rural health care, one that came to the surface last spring with “IRMC Day at IUP.”
That event was part of a Research Appreciation Week celebrating research collaboration and cutting-edge student and faculty research and creative activities at IUP.
It was a chance for IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe to tout, for instance, that “we are doing more robotics at IRMC than at any other community hospital in western Pennsylvania.”
It also was a chance for IUP Biology Department Chair Dr. Narayanaswamy Bharathan to point out that the university was a rarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was testing without a medical school backing it up — and able to get results in less than 24 hours, as IRMC made use of IUP equipment in an IRMC laboratory.
“Our goals in establishing this podcast remain focused on the mission of the IUP and IRMC collaborative: building upon collaborative opportunities in education, research and clinical care,” Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said.
“We view this exciting new initiative as an opportunity to explore and engage in conversations that will spark interest and action from our listeners interested in rural health care developments and partnerships.”
The podcast will focus on issues and stories impacting the health of the region and programs and initiatives designed to improve healthcare and wellness.
“The podcast episodes cover an array of initiatives focused on advancing rural health care,” Kinneer said. “The interviews are designed to help to shine a light on these important efforts and vital contributors. It has been inspiring to hear firsthand about these endeavors while furthering our ongoing partnership with IUP.”
The first episode of the series will feature Dr. Amanda Vaglia, family medicine physician at IRMC, discussing the IRMC residency program. After that:
• Bharathan and Jackie Sansig, IRMC director of Laboratory and Respiratory Services, will describe the unique COVID-19 testing collaborative and partnership in December.
• Dr. Rick Adkins, IUP professor of mathematics, will discuss the collaborative wastewater research project and COVID-19 analytics in January.
• Dr. Dan Clark, director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery and the Comprehensive Breast Center at IRMC, will discuss robotics in surgery in February.
• An introduction to IRMC residents is scheduled for March.
• Clark will discuss breast cancer in April.
• In May Dr. Steve Hovan, interim dean, IUP John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, will discuss IUP’s Kopchick Hall, future home to the Kopchick College.
• Wendy Haislip, IRMC vice president and chief nursing officer, will discuss Pennsylvania rural health model and workforce challenges in June.
• Erin Clark, clinic director at IUP’s Speech and Hearing Clinic and assistant professor in the IUP Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services, will discuss the clinic’s community outreach in July.
• And in August, Katie Donald, marketing and public relations specialist at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, IRMC’s Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network partner, will discuss rural healthcare models and challenges.