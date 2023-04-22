In the latest example of cooperation between the two institutions, Dr. Stephanie Taylor-Davis, chair of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Food and Nutrition, is providing innovative training to the inaugural cohort of medical residents at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Taylor-Davis received a scholarship from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine to complete Certified Lifestyle Medicine Professional training and to register to take the certification examination, which she passed in December 2022, earning the designation of DipACLM.
“Our IUP students have gained valuable experience and mentoring at IRMC throughout our almost 30-year collaboration, including as interns working with in the IRMC registered dietitians,” Taylor-Davis said.
More recently, three years ago, family practice physician and IRMC Rural Family Medicine Residency Program Director Dr. Amanda Vaglia began the medical residency application process.
Another IUP food and nutrition professor, Dr. Nicole Clark, knew of Vaglia’ s interest in nutrition and its link to health and introduced Vaglia and Taylor-Davis to begin discussions about the possibility of training IRMC resident physicians.
“Dr. Vaglia was looking for an opportunity for the medical residents to get support and training about nutrition,” Dr. Taylor-Davis said. “She knew about the internship program and the ongoing relationship with our department and hoped we could use our IUP Food Lab to develop some kind of teaching kitchen concept, especially because the medical residency program had a focus on the doctors taking care of the whole person and becoming acquainted with the community,”
During the hands-on monthly programming at IUP, the medical residents are paired with IUP food and nutrition interns for hands-on, small group work. In January, the medical residents worked with the IUP interns to prepare themed charcuterie boards; in February, the program focused on cardiovascular health (themed to American Heart Month and Valentine’s Day); in March, in celebration of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics National Nutrition Month theme, “Fuel for the Future” the program focused on childhood obesity, planning for healthy snacks, and strategies to support families eating meals together. Upcoming programs will address culinary medicine, sustainable nutrition, access to food, and nutrition and lifestyle impacts on diabetes, cancer, and hypertension.
“Offering this training to the IRMC medical residents is another opportunity to strengthen that collaboration, and to build stronger relationships between the medical residents and our department,” Taylor-Davis continued. “Not only does it provide the training necessary for the IRMC medical residents to take the ACLM exam and earn that certification, our IUP students are part of the hands-on training sessions held in IUP’s Ackerman Hall teaching kitchens with the IRMC medical residents.”
Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty that uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions as a primary modality to treat chronic conditions including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle medicine certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle change to treat and, when used intensively, often reverse such conditions.
Lifestyle medicine has six pillars: whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connections. The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) sets and maintains standards for assessment and credentialing of physicians in Lifestyle Medicine.
Taylor-Davis said that the program also raises topics related to food and nutrition, including the issue of food insecurity – which is often hidden – in order that the medical residents are aware and sensitized about this issue as part of their family medicine practice.
In addition to Vaglia, Taylor-Davis works closely with IRMC dietitians Nettie Albohali, general manager of the clinical inpatient nutrition program at IRMC, and IRMC clinical nutrition manager Tricia Goncher, who are working to support the medical residents to integrate conversations about nutrition as part of patient education and to help prepare for their lifestyle medicine certification exam. Albohali, who is an IUP food and nutrition master’s graduate, also is a faculty member in IUP’s food and nutrition department.
Also, Dr. Jodie Seybold, director of the two-year graduate level Master of Science Dietitian-Nutritionist Program, assists with planning and co-facilitates the interprofessional collaboration between the IRMC residents and IUP dietitian-nutritionist interns. In this process, the resident physicians and dietitian-nutritionist interns learn from each with the goal to optimize healthcare for patients through food and nutrition as a primary lifestyle prescription to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic disease, especially in rural communities.
“Not only has this training been a way to extend IUP’s impact on rural health providers, it has changed the way that I approach my teaching,” Dr. Taylor-Davis said. “It continues to be so very impactful, and I remain very grateful for the opportunity to achieve this certification,” Taylor-Davis said.
All of this has added to IRMC’s Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, which officially started July 1, 2022, with physicians chosen from a pool of roughly 600 applicants.
The resident physicians are Dr. Nawar Al Janabi, of Baghdad, Iraq; Dr. Tanvi Bharathan, of Indiana, PA; Dr. Mohit Chhatpar, of New York; Dr. Robin Rodriguez, of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Dr. Narinder Sangha, of California, all of whom work with and report to an attending physician as they learn and practice family medicine over the next three years.