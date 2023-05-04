Indiana Regional Medical Center has slipped from an “A” grade in Spring 2022 and “B” grade in Fall 2022 to a “C” grade in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade survey released Tuesday.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving patients’ and purchasers’ health care quality and safety. Updated and published each spring and fall, the survey assigns grades to hospitals across the country, based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients under their care.
“While the data collected is not fully encompassing, we are still not satisfied with our Spring 2023 score and are striving to improve each day,” said Dr. Richard Neff, IRMC’s chief medical officer. “IRMC utilizes several benchmarking resources to establish goals in order to improve the care we provide our patients.”
Neff said the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all hospitals. He said IRMC would use the “C” grade “as a benchmark to improve our current processes. All signs for the next measuring period are tracking back to previous high grades in the past few years.”
Punxsutawney Area Hospital, IRMC’s partner in the Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network, has risen to an “A” grade in the Spring 2023 survey. Butler Memorial Hospital also received an “A” grade.
“We are proud of our care team earning an “A” at Butler Memorial Hospital, and the fine performances of both Latrobe and Clarion Hospitals,” said Tom Chakurda, chief marketing and communications officer for the Butler Health System and Excela hospitals. Clarion and Latrobe hospitals each received “B” grades, while Westmoreland and Frick hospitals each netted “C” grades.
“Westmoreland and Frick are excellent hospitals,” Chakurda said. “Our staff strives to achieve excellent outcomes and we are confident that future reports will reflect their efforts. Our system maintains the strongest of commitments to the quality and safety of the care we deliver. We appreciate and utilize the insights provided by Leapfrog as another tool in this regard.“
Nearby, ACMH Hospital near Kittanning was given a “C” grade, which is unchanged over the past two years. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown also received a “C” grade, while in suburban Johnstown Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber came in with a “B” grade.
Toward Pittsburgh, UPMC East in Monroeville gets an “A,” as did Allegheny Health Network’s Forbes.
“All across our hospital system, our goal is to eliminate preventable harm and create an exceptional patient care experience every single time,” said Brian Parker, MD, AHN’s chief quality officer. “An ‘A’ grade is a remarkable achievement, and one that is not possible without our entire health network working to meet that standard and protect patients from harm.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 3,000 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
One problem found by Leapfrog is that the average risk of three healthcare-associated infections, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, central line-associated bloodstream infections and catheter-associated urinary tract infections, spiked to a five-year high in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain high.
MRSA increased by 37 percent, central line infections by 60 percent, and catheter-associated infections increased by 19 percent.
“Infections like these can be life or death for some patients,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience.”
Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade methodology is peer-reviewed, and the results are accessible to the public, at the www.hospitalsafetygrade.org website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.