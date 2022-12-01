Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that it had been selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge in its inaugural list of “Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.”
The university said this program recognizes participating institutions that worked to increase non-partisan student voter registration, education and turnout and ensure equitable access to the polls for their campus community.
IUP was one of four Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions so named, along with Kutztown, Shippensburg and Pennsylvania Western (California, Clarion, Edinboro) universities.
In all, 394 institutions of higher learning were honored across the country, including 37 in Pennsylvania. That group included Penn State University’s main and Delaware County campuses, the University of Pittsburgh and Saint Francis University were honored.
To be recognized, institutions were required to:
- Participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.
- Share a 2020 National Study of Learning Voting and Engagement Report with campus voting data with ALL IN.
- Develop and submit a 2022 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN.
- Have a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) is a national nonpartisan initiative of Civic Nation, a nonprofit ecosystem for high impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America.
Civic Nation, in turn, has a board of directors headed by Valerie Jarrett, who also is president of the Obama Foundation and a former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.