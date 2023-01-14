The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said it has completed a two-phase feasibility study that examined the possibility of extending protections of the Occupational Safety and Health Act workplace standards, now applying only to the private sector, to thousands of public-sector workers, as well as to commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania collaborated with DLI and other state agencies to complete the study as directed by Gov. Wolf’s Worker Protection Executive Order signed in October 2021, which directed commonwealth agencies to take actions that advance worker protections in Pennsylvania.
The study was conducted by Dr. Luz Marin, professor of safety sciences at IUP, who analyzed the potential costs and benefits of extending OSHA standards.
It examined a five-year period from fiscal 2016-17 to fiscal 2020-21 and estimated the costs of adopting OSHA standards for commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction to be $54.8 million at baseline and $14.4 million for year one.
“IUP is very proud of its Department of Safety Sciences and its reputation for excellence,” said IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll in a statement issued through DLI when the study was announced last April.
“Faculty in the Safety Sciences Department at IUP have provided nearly 40 years of support to Pennsylvania businesses, helping to prevent thousands of workplace injuries and saving businesses millions of dollars in direct and indirect costs.”
Currently, commonwealth employees are covered under Accident and Illness Prevention Programs with individual agencies permitted to select what components to implement.