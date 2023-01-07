The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Friday that it had awarded $5 million in grant funding to support the state’s educator workforce and increase the number and diversity of teachers and school leaders.
“In order to bolster our educator workforce, we must create the conditions for teachers and school leaders to learn, grow and thrive in their chosen career,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty.
Included was a grant of $72,049 to Indiana University of Pennsylvania from the Innovative Teacher Prep2Practice program, which provides funding to stimulate the creation of highly cohesive and innovative clinical experiences for teachers that make explicit connections across the three stages of clinical experience: as first-year candidates, during their capstone clinicals, and induction.
In all, 23 Teacher Prep2Practice grants totaling $2 million were awarded. Other regional recipients included Saint Vincent College ($100,000) and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg ($68,215).
Within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, grants were awarded to IUP as well as East Stroudsburg ($99,381.44), Shippensburg ($100,000) and West Chester ($96,473).
The other programs are the Aspiring to Educate STEM-Computer Science (A2E STEM-CS) grants that use PAsmart (Statewide Movement for Accountability, Readiness and Training) funds to make simultaneous progress to diversify the teacher workforce and increase the number, diversity, and cultural awareness of STEM-CS teachers, and the Innovative Principal Prep2Practice grant program which provides grants of up to $100,000 to approved educator-preparation programs so they can build innovative partnerships with Local Education Agencies that improve the “prep to practice” linkage in the preparation of school leaders.
PASSHE recipients of the Innovative Principal Prep2Practice funds included state-owned universities at East Stroudsburg ($99,679), Millersville ($99,926) and Slippery Rock ($62,119).
“The funding awarded in these three grant programs will complement recommended policy changes and stakeholder engagement efforts by preparing current and future educators to serve learners of all ages across the commonwealth,” Hagarty said.