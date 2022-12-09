It could provide 420 jobs, $3 million in new state and local government revenue and $67 million a year in economic impact, to a community that already has an independent hospital and a state-owned university with a stated commitment to furthering rural health care.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania already has found that out, as it formalizes exploration of possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine with a resolution approved Thursday evening by IUP’s Council of Trustees.
“This is not something that just popped up,” Council Chair Samuel H. Smith said.
“We worked with a consultant who has worked with other schools,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said after Thursday’s meeting. Smith said there had been several workshops involving trustees, consultants and others regarding the idea.
And it would not happen overnight — Driscoll said there may be a three-to-five-year accreditation window before the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation gives its blessing.
“It is a rigorous process,” Smith said. “It requires a lot of attention.”
Nor would it come cheap, even though IUP is one of only 93 public universities in the United States with a high research activity designation; it has strong existing science and health programs, with 30 percent of its students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, math and health sciences majors; and it has a growing partnership with White Township’s Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“The establishment of a school of osteopathic medicine would require significant start-up investment from funding sources, outside of IUP’s normal operating budget,” according to the resolution authorizing exploration of development of that school.
Smith said it is not so much that IUP needs such a school, but it is something the region and the commonwealth needs.
“It could be a great opportunity for the other (Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education) schools,” the trustee council chair said. “A direct path for their pre-med students.”
In his message to the trustees during Thursday’s meeting, Driscoll said “part of IUP’s vision is to use our resources to help improve rural health, and that’s why it makes sense for us to explore the possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine right here at IUP.”
Trustee A. Tim Cejka moved for approval of the resolution, while Trustee Susan S. Delaney seconded that motion, which passed unanimously.
Much of Thursday’s gathering of the trustees, which also included the meetings of several committees, was centered around the concern, as Driscoll put it, that “health care is one of the fastest growing fields in America, and particularly here in Pennsylvania there is a strong need for primary care physicians, yet there is not a single public school of osteopathic medicine in the state.”
As was stated in the Cejka-Delaney resolution, “medical students who study in rural areas are more likely to practice in rural areas, 57 percent of all doctors of osteopathic medicine practice primary care, and more than 20 percent of doctors of osteopathic medicine practice in rural areas.”
IRMC would not be the only outlet for students from an IUP school of osteopathic medicine. Smith said there would be other hospitals where students could go to do clinical services or residencies.
But IRMC has a growing relationship with IUP. Last month, Driscoll observed, “as part of National Rural Health Day, IUP and Indiana Regional Medical Center collaborated on the creation of a podcast called ‘Rural Health Pulse,’ which features experts from both IUP and IRMC.”
In October, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, convened a roundtable discussion at IUP, that dealt with rural healthcare workforce and economic needs and opportunities in western Pennsylvania.
“IUP and institutions like it are best equipped to educate and train the next generation of our rural healthcare workforce,” Casey was quoted by the university at the time.
“I was honored to join leaders from IUP and Indiana Regional Medical Center, as well as students, to hear about the challenges and opportunities in front of them as they work to serve rural communities in Indiana County and beyond,” the senator said. “I’m going to keep fighting to deliver health care resources to Indiana County and all rural communities in Pennsylvania.”
Casey’s visit was not publicized by the university, IRMC or Casey’s office, though the senator did talk about it later that month in an interview at The Indiana Gazette.
As of September of this year, the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation accredited 38 colleges of osteopathic medicine operating at 62 different sites offering instruction to approximately 36,500 students.
In Pennsylvania, that would include Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, with its main campus in Erie and a branch at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. (LECOM also has branches in Elmira, N.Y., and Bradenton, Fla.)
COCA does not list the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, a state-related institution in Philadelphia, but Temple does take osteopathic medical school applicants there.