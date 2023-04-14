A pair of Indiana University of Pennsylvania student videos are among finalists for the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania’s Golden Quill awards, given for excellence in regional media presentation.
Stoker Wieczorek, of Ligonier, worked for IUP TV while attending classes from 2019 through 2022. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree there in communications media production.
Two of his 2022 IUP TV productions, “John Fetterman Comes to Indiana PA” and “Ukraine Students at IUP,” are vying for “Student Excellence in Video/Broadcast Journalism” against two “Centre County Report” presentations from Penn State.
Since December, Wieczorek has been employed as a reporter at Sinclair’s WJAC-6 in Johnstown.