After three years as Director of Marketing and Research Development for United Way of Indiana County, Angela M. Jackson has been named by the UWIC board of directors to succeed retiring Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities to help other non-profits,” said Jackson, who will assume her new role following Lockard-Clawson’s retirement, which is effective today.
“I have long dreamed of this opportunity to work with the United Way in this capacity and will continue to work hard for this community,” Jackson went on. “It has been amazing to be able to be a part of what makes this community so special; the strong partnerships that work to uplift each other, the volunteer opportunities that turn into funds raised, and the generosity of others that helps us achieve great things for one another. This powerful community structure is what helps to advance our mission and why we will all continue to strive to help meet the needs of our neighbors.”
UWIC Board President Mike Drew spoke enthusiastically about the decision to promote from within the organization; someone with Angela’s knowledge of the organization and the community, in addition to a broad background of experience, education, relationship building and leadership readiness.
“She has already developed great relationships with some key stakeholders in the county and has a well-thought out 100-day plan to help integrate her in her new role and to identify opportunities that could improve the efficiency and progress of our organization,” Drew said.
As the local United Way’s director of marketing and resource development, Jackson played a critical role in guiding the organization’s COVID response, including leading the implementation of an online giving and event platform that facilitated the organization to exceed its annual campaign fundraising goals in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
During that time, UWIC said, she was also intimately involved in all marketing, public relations, volunteer engagement, community outreach and event planning and execution.
“I am thrilled to continue my journey at the United Way of Indiana County and am fortunate to be starting this role with a committed, passionate staff and dedicated board of directors,” Jackson said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our generous donors, nonprofits, volunteers, sponsors and other stakeholders so that we can help individuals, children and families thrive and live healthy lives.”
Over the past decade, Jackson has spent time directing business development for Promise Hospice in Greensburg, and has directed a performing arts school and early childhood learning center.
Also, she’s been active since 2014 as a volunteer board member with Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh, serving as board secretary, and sitting on that agency’s Executive, Operations, Resource Development and Finance committees.
She also has served as a representative for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania on the National Affiliate Council for the National Rebuilding Together Office.
“Angela’s education and prior work experience both with the United Way and other community service organizations, along with her communication and organizational skills, made her the best candidate for the new executive director,” Drew said.
Jackson has completed doctoral work in Organizational Development and Leadership at the University of the Rockies and earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a Bachelor’s in Anthropology at Ashford University.
In April 2021, Jackson was selected to participate in United Way’s Fellowship Program, an accelerated year-long development course designed for UW core leaders who are high performers and proven capacity for leadership.
At that time Lockard-Clawson said Jackson “is among the best and brightest of United Way,” adding that “it is leaders like Angela who will engage with the next generation of donors and carry our mission into the 21st century.”
Selection for the fellowship program was based on an individual’s performance, mastery of skills and core competencies, and potential for leadership. Applications come from the nearly 13,000 people serving in local United Ways around the world, and across all departments, to fill an annual limit of 30 positions.
“Identifying and supporting those team members who are high-performing and high-potential enables United Way to drive a culture of top-performing talent to advance the mission and serve every person in every community,” said Amy Dinofrio, former vice president of people and culture and now chief people and culture officer at United Way Worldwide in Alexandria, Va.
Jackson received a certificate for successfully completing the training and for demonstrating a curious mindset and the collaboration, investigation, and influential skills of an impactful leader.
Jackson has roots in Westmoreland County, growing up in the Latrobe area and graduating from Derry Area High School.
Those roots include time in the outdoors, visiting such venues as Yellow Creek and Keystone state parks, and canoeing the Conemaugh River.
“It is one of the most beautiful rivers,” Jackson said.
UWIC’s stated mission is to meet critical needs and improve the quality of life throughout Indiana County by inspiring and uniting its residents.
Local UWIC officials said it’s a “constant reminder that, when we reach out a hand to one, we influence the condition of all, we build the strength of our neighborhoods, we bolster the health of our communities, and we change the lives of those who walk by us every day.”